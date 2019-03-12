St. Patrick’s Day is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland. Here in the states, we treat it like a holiday even if we don’t get the time off. Here are five places in Greater Palm Springs where you can celebrate in style.

Just Show Up at Draughtsman

A free event featuring $3 green beers and $5 Jameson shots, pus live music and food running 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17.

draughtsmanpalmsprings.com

Irish Cheer, Food and Beer at Vicky’s of Santa Fe

A two-day celebration on March 16-17 featuring traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage and special Irish drinks plus bar menu specials like Irish Nachos Waffle Fries with Shredded Corned Beef.

vickysofsantafe.com

St. Paddy’s Day Party at Coachella Valley Brewing Co.

This craft beer establishment will be open for extended hours. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 17 with 11 musical acts, food by KUMA, new beers on draft, and prizes and giveaways.

cvbco.com

St. Practice Day Party with BB!

Who knew March 16th was a practice day for the real day on the 17th. Who cares? Big Rock Pub in Indio starts at 4 p.m. March 16 with Marine Sandpiper and his rocking’ bagpipes. On the 17th, the music starts back up at 6 p.m. California Cats take the stage at 8 p.m. with a $10 ticket – proceeds benefit All Loving Animals.

thebigrockpub.com

Palm Canyon Roadhouse slates 12th annual

Shamrockin St. Patrick’s Day Bash

Ready for a hard-core St. Paddy’s Day? This one runs all day and night, starting at 11 a.m. serving corned beef and cabbage, Guinness Irish Stew, Irish tacos, potato leak soup, plus Irish green jello shots. General admission. Must be 21 and over after 9 p.m.

Tickets: eventbrite.com