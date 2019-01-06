The Backyard PS, located in North Palm Springs, aims to solve all of your outdoor landscaping needs: They have a shop for people looking to purchase succulents, cactus, and collectible pottery and decor, as well as a planted area that serves as a showcase for their landscape design company

Bret Baughman and his husband, Brian, created The Backyard PS shop and then partnered with Erik Munoz, who has had a landscape business, EJM Landscape, in the valley for over 12 years.

Baughman shares before-and-after photos of some of their favorite projects.