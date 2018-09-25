19. GO: Art Is Here Block Party

Oct. 14 / A small arts festival at the Palm Springs Art Museum, the block party includes hands-on crafting activities, art activations, and an opportunity to learn more about the city’s public art projects. Plus, every second Sunday museum admission is free, so stick around and check out some of the exhibitions. psmuseum.org

20. GROOVE: Willie Nelson

Oct. 15 / Having earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist, Willie Nelson is on the road again. His tour touches down at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com

21. GO: Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs

Oct. 16 / The Palm Springs Chamber’s local business and culinary event at the storied Colony 29 venue features more than 100 local vendors showcasing their services and wares, plus tastings from over 30 area restaurants and — bien sûr — wine, beer, cocktails, and live entertainment. pschamber.org

22. WATCH: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Oct. 18–21 / Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs presents its version of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. First staged in 1962, the play examines middle-aged marital angst. palmcanyontheatre.org

23. SHOP: Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale: Fall Edition

Oct. 19–21 / The Show & Sale returns to the Convention Center to feature 40 premier furniture and art dealers representing all design movements of the 20th century. Visit the Palm Springs Life booth (No. 500) to browse collectors’ prints and exclusive merchandise. fall.palmspringsmodernism.com

24. GO: Borrego Days Festival

Oct. 19–21 / For 53 years, a growing number of people have converged upon the vast, open desert of Borrego Springs for this season-opening festival (today, attendance numbers are in the thousands). There’s an air show, a parade, a lineup of local bands, and the festivities continue well after dark. borregodays.com

25. WALK: Desert AIDS Walk

Oct. 20 / More than 2,000 walkers and 100 volunteers participate in the annual Desert AIDS Walk, benefiting Desert AIDS Project, at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs. desertaidsproject.org

26. GO: Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival

Oct. 20 / Load up on homemade tacos and handcrafted chavelas at the first annual Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Coachella, where more than 15 taco vendors will vie for the “Best of Festival” title. gcvcc.org

27. SEE: Artists Council Exhibition

Oct. 20–Dec. 9 / Creations by more than 50 artists will be on display (and available for purchase) at Palm Springs Art Museum for the annual juried Artists Council Exhibition. Winners will be announced at a free-to-the-public awards program and artists’ reception Oct. 27. psmuseum.org

28. SEE: Exodo

Oct. 21–Nov. 30 / This interactive installation by Porfirio Gutiérrez and Ricardo Palavecino at Palm Springs Art Museum works to capture the value of indigenous communities currently living in California through workshops, screenings, and weaving demonstrations. psmuseum.org

29. GO: Family Fun Day

Oct. 21 / McCallum Theatre’s Family Fun Day features an afternoon full of food, festivities, and performance — the kids will love Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure, an immersive dino-themed production. mccallumtheatre.com

30. GROOVE: Mariachi Under the Stars

Oct. 21 / Grammy nominee Ezequiel Peña, a veritable force of mariachi and banda music, headlines the sixth annual Mariachi Under the Stars concert at Augustine Casino in Coachella. The festive event features traditional Mexican entertainment and local food vendors. augustinecasino.com

31. GO: Desert Hot Springs Pride

Oct. 21 / Desert Hot Springs presents its second annual Pride festival at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, put on by local nonprofit DiversityDHS. Expect a full day of dancing, performances, arts, and exhibitors. dhspride2018.org

32. GO: Rancho Mirage Chamber Block Party

Oct. 23 / Mingle with the locals at this free chamber event with nine grilling vendors, a beer and wine garden, a kids’ zone hosted by Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, a pet adoption fair, a live DJ, and giveaways including a three-day cruise.

ranchomiragechamber.com

33. GROOVE: Christina Aguilera

Oct. 24 / Following the June 2018 release of Liberation, her first album in six years, Christina Aguilera’s national tour touches down for a performance at Fantasy Springs. fantasyspringsresort.com

34. WATCH: Lebensraum

Oct. 24–Nov. 18 / What if, as an act of redemption, a German chancellor invited 6 million Jews to Germany and offered them citizenship and jobs? Lebensraum, written by Israel Horovitz and first staged in 1998, explores the Holocaust’s effects on contemporary culture through fable. See the production at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre in Rancho Mirage. cvrep.org

35. GO: Palm Springs Leather Pride

Oct. 25–28 / It’s one of the longest-running and most successful leather-fetish festivals in the country, complete with clothing-optional pool parties, formal (read: leather or military uniform) cocktail soirées, and, of course, the annual Mr. Palm Springs Leather contest. palmspringsleather

pride.org

36. WATCH: Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games

Oct. 26 / Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games fuses dance, acrobatics, music, and cutting-edge technology. The spectacle of a performance takes over the stage at Fantasy Springs. fantasyspringsresort.com