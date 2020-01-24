55 Things to Do in February

Modernism Week / Feb. 13–23

Every February, design buffs flock to the desert for a valley-wide celebration (think: tours, lectures, parties, and more) of all things mid-mod.

One of the week’s most exciting events launches it: an out-of-this-world kickoff party playfully dubbed Space Modyssey. “We’re going to transform 20,000 square feet of space into an incredible environment that is intergalactic in nature,” says party planner Frank Goldstin.

The theme was inspired by the affair’s location at the Palm Springs Air Museum, and the night’s entertainment — a David Bowie tribute extravaganza called Space Oddity — powers up the same retro-futurist aesthetic.

David Brighton, who plays Bowie, views Palm Springs as the perfect place to, well, space out. “Something about UFOs and the desert [seems] tied together,” he says. “And since it’s an artistic community, we will really be able to delve into [Bowie’s] artistry.”

Golstin encourages attendees to dress a little starry themselves. “It’s an incredible, immersive experience,” he says. “You’ll find that many people come attired towards the theme. It brings a great deal of excitement to the evening — [which is] designed to surprise and delight you at every step.” modernismweek.com

Finesse / Feb. 1

Now in its 22nd year, the Gardens on El Paseo’s charity concert series has drummed up more than $1 million for local nonprofits with eats, sips, and songs on the lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue in Palm Desert. This month’s show features cover band Finesse and benefits Guide Dogs of the Desert. thegardensonelpaseo.com

The Big Broadway Singalong Too / Feb. 1

Desert Theatreworks’ fundraising extravaganza offers Broadway fans the chance to belt out their favorites sans stage fright. Cabaret singers lead the crowd in a joyful group singalong. There’s also a dinner, silent auction, and raffle. dtworks.org

La Quinta Book Fest / Feb. 1

Tessa Dare, Tod Goldberg, and other authors arrive at the La Quinta Civic Center Park for panels, signings, and more at this free festival. Attend panels on women’s lit, thrillers, romance, and diversity, plus story time for the littlest readers. lqbookfest.blogspot.com