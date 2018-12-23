8. GO: Desert Mountains Art Faire, Jan. 5

Visitors can find a piece of the desert to take home at this monthly Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center event, where local artists peddle pieces such as paintings, photographs, ceramics, and jewelry.

desertmountains.org

9. MOVE: Palm Desert LiveWell Festival, Jan. 5

Get moving with morning yoga or the 1K color run at Palm Desert Civic Center Park, then sample healthy snacks and natural skincare products from local health and wellness retailers. Youngsters can enjoy free crafts and live music in the kids zone.

livewellfestival.org

10. GO: Polo Season Opening Day, Jan. 6

The Eldorado and Empire polo clubs kick off the 2019 season with two Sunday polo matches. Spectators wondering what to wear should follow Empire’s “hats and flats” guideline.

empirepolo.com

11. EXPLORE: Young Explorers, Jan. 6

Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center offers kids age 8 through 12 the opportunity to improve their map- and compass-reading skills and learn about the 10 essentials to bring when hiking the area’s miles of trails.

desertmountains.org

12. GO: Mystic Monday With Audrey Alison, Jan. 7

Seeking some clairvoyant counsel? American Federation of Astrologers member Audrey Alison brings her 25 years of tarot experience to the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Readings start at $40 for 10 minutes.

acehotel.com

13. GROOVE: Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel, Jan. 7

Listen and learn at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert when Jeffrey Siegel plays Beethoven’s cheeriest compositions and tells the stories behind the songs.



mccallumtheatre.com

14. GO: FMCA Western Area Rally, Jan. 9–13

The Riverside County Fairgrounds hosts the 31st annual Western Area Rally for the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), an international RV travel club. The registration-only event is a fairy-tale-themed extravaganza with camping, entertainment, and games.

fmca.com

15. GROOVE: Jackie Evancho, Jan. 11

By the time classical-crossover vocalist Jackie Evancho was legally allowed to get her driver’s license, she had already placed second on America’s Got Talent and become the youngest platinum-selling solo artist in U.S. history. The singing prodigy, now 18, will take the McCallum stage with songs from her latest album, Two Hearts.

mccallumtheatre.com

16. WATCH: Brighton Beach Memoirs, Jan. 11–27

Jewish-American playwright Neil Simon penned this 1982 Broadway comedy by drawing from the events of his own life. The play will transport you from the Indio Performing Arts Center to the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn as teenage protagonist Eugene Morris Jerome comes of age during the Great Depression.

dtworks.org

17. GROOVE: Sinatra, Forever! Jan. 12

Tribute artist Rick Michel pays homage to Palm Springs’ most beloved crooner. Hearing hits like “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Fly Me Over the Moon” sung outdoors on the amphitheater stage at Rancho Mirage Community Park will take you back to the time when the Rat Pack ran our city.

rickmichel.com

18. WATCH: Lily Tomlin, Jan. 12

It may be a one-woman show, but audience members will experience more than a dozen of Lily Tomlin’s classic characters from her 50-year TV career. See her at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, and consider making a stop in Palm Springs to see Tomlin’s spot on the Walk of Stars.

mccallumtheatre.com

19. GO: Mojave Flea, Jan. 13

This collective of creators and merchants describes itself as a “nomadic market,” traveling throughout the Southwest to vend handmade, vintage, and artisan wares. Many of the makers are Coachella Valley and High Desert locals; don’t miss the chance to check out their offerings at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club.

mojaveflea.com

20. GROOVE: The Capitol Steps, Jan. 13

Since its foundation in 1981 to perform at a Washington, D.C., Christmas party, this group of satirical songsters has recorded more than 35 albums riffing on recent political headlines. Hear their latest, Make America Grin Again, at the McCallum.



mccallumtheatre.com

21. LISTEN: America’s Future in Space, Jan. 13

Mars might be closer than we think. The World Affairs Council of the Desert’s speaker series invites six-time NASA space shuttle crew surgeon and former chief of NASA’s medical operations branch Dr. Jonathan Clark to detail the U.S. space expansion efforts.



worldaffairsdesert.org

22. GO: Salton Sea Bird Festival, Jan. 13–14

More than 432 species of birds have been documented in the Salton Sea region. Explore and learn about this unusual habitat through a lineup of guided birding walks and expert-led panels delving into environmental issues, the wildlife, and the land.

seaanddesert.org