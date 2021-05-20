6 Dog Friendly Hiking Trails to Explore

Cameron Barrows: “It's really critical to either limit the length of the hike so that the dogs don't get dehydrated or bring water with them so the dogs can drink while you're out on the hike. Otherwise, the dog is going to suffer. Always have a bottle of water for yourself and, depending on the size of the dog, a bottle of water for your dog as well.

Theresa Sama: “Always, always keep your dog on a leash. I’ve had coyote encounters with my dog where I've had to chase the coyotes away. They appear out of nowhere and they are just a matter of two or three feet from your dog, ready to attack. Once my dog saw a jackrabbit and he took off after it. I thought I had lost him for good. He went like three hillsides over and he wouldn't listen to me. After that he went on the leash and he doesn't come off the leash.”

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

When you run into wildlife on a trail

Cameron Barrows: “The main thing is to keep the dog away from the snake. It's important to keep the dog on the leash. That's the safest thing you can do. If you allow your dog off the leash, then there is a really good chance that they could encounter a snake. If they aren't trained to avoid snakes, which some dogs can be, they'll get too close. The snake is just reacting to protect itself. It's trying to keep this potential predator away. It'll rattle at first, but if the dog isn't trained, it could strike them. That puts the dog at risk of being very, very sick. It could kill the dog, but at least it would be an expensive vet or hospital visit for the dog. If people keep the dog on the leash, then you can avoid that altogether.”

Theresa Sama: “We've run past rattlesnakes that didn't even rattle. And, of course, we're running and going fast, both of us, and we just passed right by a snake. And I'm just like, "Oh my God. Was that what I thought it was?" Circled back and sure enough, it was. And it was just along the trail; they blend in with the sand, so they are very hard to see.

Small dogs vs. large dogs on trails

Cameron Barrows: “You should be very conscious of the fact that your legs are big and long, and a small dog especially has to take maybe six or seven steps for every one step that you take. You should pay attention to your dog's condition, and if they start panting or start slowing down, you've probably gone too far at that point. And if you can pick up the dog and give him a rest, that's a good thing. Make sure at that point that they're getting fully hydrated and giving them water. And I think with a small dog, you should take shorter hikes. Larger dogs can take longer hikes. But it always depends on the condition of the dog. If your dog is not used to longer hikes, start it slow and build up the dog’s condition. Then you can expand the duration of the hikes slowly.”