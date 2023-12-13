6 Greater Palm Springs Restaurants Featured on TV

Greater Palm Springs has a long history with Hollywood, serving as the backdrop for dozens of series and films. Many of the area’s beloved eateries have earned their time in the spotlight, appearing on cooking, travel, and even reality TV shows. Here are seven local spots that had stints on the small screen.

Rooster and the Pig

When Burgers, Brew & ’Que with chef Michael Symon reached out to Tai Spendley, chef and owner of the acclaimed Vietnamese-American restaurant, Spendley suggested a few dishes to highlight. “They wanted something that was quick to demonstrate but also had some action,” he says. Show staffers ultimately chose his flavorful shaking beef sautéed over a wild flame, which Spendley cooked step-by-step with Symon on camera. “After it aired, people would come in and say, ‘Oh I saw you on that show,’ and [they] wanted to try it. It was already a popular dish, but the show made it even more popular.”



Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge

On this stylish restaurant’s opening weekend in 2015, staff hosted the 12-person wedding of reality show Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and Adam Neely. The newlyweds and their guests dined on crab cakes, beef tenderloin, Chilean sea bass, and flourless chocolate cake. The episode ultimately aired to a viewership of 1 million people, according to owner Willie Rhine. “I cherished the moments spent with the cast, and they’ve relished their return to Eight4Nine multiple times after filming. Even now, they frequently visit on anniversaries, creating a lasting connection with our restaurant.”