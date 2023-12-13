6 Greater Palm Springs Restaurants Featured on TV

Good eats at Rooster and the Pig.
PHOTO COURTESY ROOSTER AND THE PIG
Greater Palm Springs has a long history with Hollywood, serving as the backdrop for dozens of series and films. Many of the area’s beloved eateries have earned their time in the spotlight, appearing on cooking, travel, and even reality TV shows. Here are seven local spots that had stints on the small screen.
Rooster and the Pig
When Burgers, Brew & ’Que with chef Michael Symon reached out to Tai Spendley, chef and owner of the acclaimed Vietnamese-American restaurant, Spendley suggested a few dishes to highlight. “They wanted something that was quick to demonstrate but also had some action,” he says. Show staffers ultimately chose his flavorful shaking beef sautéed over a wild flame, which Spendley cooked step-by-step with Symon on camera. “After it aired, people would come in and say, ‘Oh I saw you on that show,’ and [they] wanted to try it. It was already a popular dish, but the show made it even more popular.”
Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
On this stylish restaurant’s opening weekend in 2015, staff hosted the 12-person wedding of reality show Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and Adam Neely. The newlyweds and their guests dined on crab cakes, beef tenderloin, Chilean sea bass, and flourless chocolate cake. The episode ultimately aired to a viewership of 1 million people, according to owner Willie Rhine. “I cherished the moments spent with the cast, and they’ve relished their return to Eight4Nine multiple times after filming. Even now, they frequently visit on anniversaries, creating a lasting connection with our restaurant.”
Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and Adam Neely celebrated their wedding at Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge.
PHOTO COURTESY EIGHT4NINE RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Manhattan in the Desert
Man v. Food host Casey Webb went up against the New York–style deli’s 3-pound sandwich, a skyscraper in size as far as sandwiches go and appropriately dubbed “The Manhattan Sized.” Loaded with corned beef, turkey, roast beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on four (yes, four) slices of rye, it’s a foodie feat for sure. As a crowd cheered Webb on, he finished the monstrous meal, completed the challenge, and won a hat.
Las Casuelas Nuevas
Reality show royalty — yes, we’re talking about the Kardashians — hit the family-owned Mexican restaurant in Rancho Mirage during an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians. Khloe, momager Kris Jenner, and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, noshed on chips, salsa, and guacamole and toasted to Palm Springs with some oversized margaritas. The episode garnered a lot of, well, buzz after Kris popped an edible from local dispensary The Leaf and got giggly during the meal.
Anthony Bourdain enjoys a Pacifico at Shanghai Red’s with owner Lou Pagano (seated on the right).
PHOTO COURTESY SHANGHAI RED'S
Shanghai Red’s
Late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain visited the Palm Springs stalwart seafood shanty with his show No Reservations to try its fabled fish taco. After claiming he’d never had a good fish taco in his life, Bourdain sat down with owner Lou Pagano, dug into the deep-fried cod creation, washed it down with a bottle of Pacifico, and announced to viewers it was “a damn good taco, indeed.”
Gabino’s Creperie
Guy Fieri has visited plenty of Coachella Valley eateries over the years while on the road with his Food Network series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. On one episode, he stopped at this hole-in-the-wall crêpe joint in Palm Springs. While there, he cooked up the unique Philly cheesesteak crêpe with owner and chef Marcel Ramirez, chatted with grateful guests, and gushed over Gabino’s hand-held spin on savory crêpes.