60 Things to Do in January in Greater Palm Springs

Sierra Katow

Jan. 6 / Last Comic Standing alum and Harvard University graduate Sierra Katow shares her side-splitting quips at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Jan. 7 / You’ve seen Brian Stokes Mitchell on TV in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Frasier — and on Broadway as one of musical theater’s most prominent leading men. The baritone Tony winner appears at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

One Vision of Queen

Jan. 7 / Marc Martel has performed alongside original Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May. The vocalist captures Freddie Mercury’s powerful presence in a tribute concert at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Francesca Amari

Jan. 8 / Cabaret singer Francesca Amari’s smooth vocal chops nabbed her a Coachella Valley Music Awards nomination for Best Jazz Singer. She plays an afternoon concert at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater.

San Diego Symphony

Jan. 8 / The San Diego Symphony charms McCallum Theatre showgoers with compositions by Albert Roussel, Arturo Marquez, and Stravinsky. The innovative orchestra played its first show in 1910.

Sesame Street Live!

Jan. 11–12 / Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and other beloved characters come to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert for a fun, interactive show full of music, dancing, and family-friendly lessons about perseverance

and dedication.



R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Jan. 12 / Get to know the Queen of Soul with this stunning tribute, which celebrates Aretha Franklin’s top hits at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Brooks Wheelan

Jan. 13 / Before Brooks Wheelan landed a coveted cast member spot on the 2013–2014 season of Saturday Night Live, he worked as a biomedical engineer researching eyes and heart valves. The comedian shares a stand-up set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Carrot Top

Jan. 13 / Flame-haired funnyman Carrot Top carts trunks of props (often quirky, quip-ready objects of his own invention) to every comedy show, including this stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Collective Soul

Jan. 13 / The 1990s rockers bring their Southern grunge-rock sound to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Neil Sedaka

Jan. 13–14 / Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka serenades McCallum Theatre audiences with favorites from his catalog of more than 500 songs, including “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” and “Calendar Girl.”

Theresa Caputo Live!

Jan. 14 / Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo applies her sixth sense for spirit talk at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, reaching out to audience members’ loved ones and delivering messages from the beyond.

Kids Fest

Jan. 14 / Little ones can don a costume and deck out their bike or wagon to participate in a colorful parade around Palm Desert Civic Center Park’s amphitheater area. Afterward, enjoy family-friendly activities and food truck snacks.

The Temptations & Four Tops

Jan. 14 / Two legendary Motown groups team up for a swingin’ show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Both bands made strides in the 1960s and ’70s: The Temptations originated psychedelic soul, while the Four Tops stood out for casting a baritone — not a tenor — as lead vocalist.

Secrets of the Whales

Jan. 15 / Underwater photographer Brian Skerry steps from the seas to Palm Desert to share breathtaking images and fascinating facts about four species of whales at the McCallum Theatre.

Fantastic Fantasies!

Jan. 16 / Jeffrey Siegel continues his crowd-favorite Keyboard Conversations series at the McCallum Theatre, this time sharing his preferred free-form compositions from Mozart, Mendelssohn, Hadyn, and Chopin.

The American Express Golf Tournament

Jan. 16–22 / Golf pros descend on the desert for this annual tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta. In addition to exciting professional and amateur play, the event also features evening concerts from Gwen Stefani and Darius Rucker.

Paint Night at the Brewery

Jan. 18 / Sip locally crafted ales, porters, and IPAs at La Quinta Brewing Co.’s Palm Desert taproom while creating a gallery-worthy painting. Artist Lauren Avitia walks you through each step of decorating your canvas.

The Laurie Morvan Band

Jan. 18 / Dueling solos between guitarist Laurie Morvan and her keyboardist Tom Salyers add even more heat to the band’s blazing blues show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

Jan. 19 / Jazz luminaries Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian Sands, Lakecia Benjamin, Clarence Penn, and Yasushi Nakamura take to the McCallum Theatre in celebration of the Monterey Jazz Festival’s 65th year.

Jeremiah Watkins

Jan. 20 / Crack up at Jeremiah Watkins’ killer impressions at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. The comedian’s high-energy humor has earned praise from director Judd Apatow.

Train

Jan. 21 / “Hey, Soul Sister,” drop by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio to see Train perform hits like “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and “Calling All Angels.” Lead vocalist Pat Monahan once headed a Led Zeppelin cover band prior to penning his own Grammy-winning tunes.

The Eagles & Linda Ronstadt Experience

Jan. 21 / Before The Eagles topped charts with “Hotel California,” they jammed as the backing band for 11-time Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt. Experience the best of both at this tribute concert at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

Winter BioBlitz

Jan. 22 / Let loose your inner scientist and head out to the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center to discover and assist in documenting new plants and animals, adding to the 2,400-plus species already recorded in the area.

Capitol Comedy

Jan. 22 / Six performers riff on current events and parody political gaffs in this nonpartisan multimedia musical at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Desert Winds Freedom Jazz Band

Jan. 22 / The Desert Winds Freedom Jazz Band stands as proof that music draws all people together: Its members range in age from 17 to 91. See them perform at the amphitheater at Palm Desert Civic Center Park.

The Highwaymen

Jan. 23 / Outlaw-country trailblazers Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson formed The Highwaymen in 1985. (The quartet also starred together in the 1986 Western Stagecoach). This tribute at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert honors Cash, Jennings, and Nelson.

Itzhak Perlman

Jan. 24 / Violinist Itzhak Perlman’s live audiences have included former President Barack Obama and the late Queen Elizabeth II. Join this illustrious company by seeing his show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer & George Meyer

Jan. 25 / A five-time Grammy winner who’s collaborated with virtuosos like Joshua Bell and Yo Yo Ma, bassist Edgar Meyer plays an acoustic bluegrass bonanza at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert alongside his son, George, on violin, and mandolin players Sam Bush and Mike Marshall.

18KT Blue Soul and R&B

Jan. 25 / The members of this groovy blues band bring myriad musical styles — from Motown to Parliament Funk — to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Top of the World

Jan. 26 / This tribute at the McCallum Theatre fêtes The Carpenters, who developed their first hit, “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” for a 1969 charity concert.

Daniel Eachus

Jan. 27 / As an undergrad in Long Beach, Daniel Eachus became the youngest finalist ever in the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club’s annual Funniest Comic in Los Angeles competition. He draws laughs at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.