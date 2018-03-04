The resurgence of North Palm Springs is showing no signs of slowing down. To the opening of the Arrive hotel, the renovation of the Riviera, and the debut of innovative restaurants such as Draughtsman and Sandfish by Engin Onural, we can now add the planned condominium development 64@theRiv.

The builder behind the project is Palm Springs Modern Homes, which made its mark in 1997 with 12@Dunes Court off East Sunny Dunes Road and has since designed and developed more than 300 homes at communities that include 18@TwinPalms, 43@RacquetClub, 48@Arenas, and 45@TheVillas. For 64@theRiv, the company has joined forces with local architect Chris Sahlin, who designed 18@TwinPalms.