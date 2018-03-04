The resurgence of North Palm Springs is showing no signs of slowing down. To the opening of the Arrive hotel, the renovation of the Riviera, and the debut of innovative restaurants such as Draughtsman and Sandfish by Engin Onural, we can now add the planned condominium development 64@theRiv.
The builder behind the project is Palm Springs Modern Homes, which made its mark in 1997 with 12@Dunes Court off East Sunny Dunes Road and has since designed and developed more than 300 homes at communities that include 18@TwinPalms, 43@RacquetClub, 48@Arenas, and 45@TheVillas. For 64@theRiv, the company has joined forces with local architect Chris Sahlin, who designed 18@TwinPalms.
The new community will be located at the southeast corner of Indian Canyon Drive and East Via Escuela, adjacent to the Rivera Hotel, on a site that once housed the eponymous restaurant of former Palm Springs mayor Sonny Bono. Phase I of the project is expected to be completed by August, at which time prospective buyers will be able to tour model homes. Phase II has an estimated delivery of December, and the final phase should be finished in the summer of 2019.
The community will have a 50-foot lap pool and spa along with an outdoor fireplace inspired by designer Philippe Starck.
“The exterior elevations showcase modern elements with a nod to midcentury designers featured throughout the community,” says realtor Neil Curry of Team NDC Homes. “Some of the eye-catching details will include clerestory windows; intricate, woven iron gates; and cantilevered shade structures and carport covers. The Riv Pool Club architecture was inspired by, and is an homage to, the Mies van der Rohe Barcelona Pavilion. It features a 50-foot lap pool and spa along with an outdoor fireplace inspired by designer Philippe Starck.”
The 64 homes in the gated community will feature two floor plans, the “1500” and the “1200”, so called for the approximate number of square feet in each. The 1500 encompasses two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 1,501 square feet, while the 1200 has two bedrooms and two baths in 1,226 square feet. Both plans will showcase living spaces with nine-foot ceilings and an open, social kitchen design.
The bedrooms in the 1200 series floor plan, which has 1,226 square feet, flank the living area. Low-level units will have three outdoor patios.
Interior features will include 24-inch-square porcelain flooring in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and smart-home pre-wiring for speakers in the great room and master bedroom. Kitchens will feature quartz countertops, Whirlpool appliances, and Grohe fixtures, while bathrooms will have floating vanities, Grohe and Kohler fixtures, and frameless glass shower enclosures.
With 1,501 square feet, this plan has two en-suite bedrooms.
Kitchen features will include quartz countertops and backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances, Grohe fixtures, and under-cabinet lighting.
The open-plan living areas will have nine-foot ceilings and 24-inch-square porcelain tile.
“Another stand-out feature is that we are an eco-friendly development,” says Curry. “Each unit will include a 3kW solar system, tankless water heaters, LED dimmable lighting, and high-efficiency HVAC. There will also be community car-charging stations.” In addition to the pool and spa, outdoor amenities will include a greenbelt with walking and exercise paths and a dog park.
Every buyer will receive a 64@theRiv membership card entitling them to special services at the Riviera, such as discounted spa packages, meals, and room rates.
The homes will be priced from $395,000 to $475,000.
For more information, visit 64theRiv.com or contact Neil Curry, Team NDC Homes, Bennion Deville Homes, 760-285-2349, neilcurry@ndchomes.com.