1. GROOVE: Merri-Achi Christmas, Dec. 16

Fifth-generation mariachi José Hernández knew at the age of 9 that he was destined for a life in music. The youngest of eight children, born into a family whose mellifluous roots date back to 1879 in Jalisco, Mexico — the reported patria of tequila and mariachi — Hernández so developed his pitch and his performative presence that he grew to become a veritable ambassador of the traditional Mexican folk genre. His group Mariachi Sol de México, founded in 1981, was the first mariachi ensemble to receive a Grammy nomination, and he and his players have performed for audiences that included Ronald Reagan, both presidents Bush, and Barack Obama and for crowds in Uruguay, Spain, and even North Korea. The virtuoso also established America’s first all-female mariachi group, Reyna de Los Angeles.

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández returns to Palm Desert Dec. 16 to headline the festive holiday extravaganza Merri-Achi Christmas at the McCallum Theatre, blending the seasonal songs of Mexico and the United States with a wide array of instruments (customary of the musical style), dance, and, of course, the sort of sharp showmanship that defines a mariachi. “To believe in mariachi,” Hernández writes on his website, “means having a passion for life itself.” Infuse your holiday season with that very passion right here in Greater Palm Springs with a seat at the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.com

2. WATCH: Hairspray, Through Dec. 16

Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs presents its version of the Broadway musical that follows a heavy-set teenager vying for a chance to dance on the Corny Collins show.

palmcanyontheatre.org

3. WATCH: Christmas With the Crawfords, Through Dec. 23

In this production at Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, we fade in on Christmas Eve at Joan Crawford’s Brentwood mansion just as she is about to receive a houseful of unwelcome celebrity guests including Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn, and Ethel Merman. Festive musical madness ensues.

desertroseplayhouse.org

4. GO: WildLights, Through Dec. 24

Nearly a million twinkling lights deck The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for WildLights, a holiday season mainstay in the Coachella Valley that began Nov. 23 and runs select nights through Dec. 24. Stroll the string-lit pathways, ride a camel, and check out the G-scale model trains with more than 3,300 feet of specially decorated track.

livingdesert.org

5. GO: Festival of Lights Parade, Dec. 1

Join an estimated 100,000 spectators lining Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs to watch the city’s massive annual display of floats, marching bands, and twinkling lights.

psfestivaloflights.com

6. GO: Indio Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1

Gather ’round for children’s caroling, storytime, and visits with Santa outside the Indio Public Library and City Hall as the community lights its giant Christmas tree.

indio.org