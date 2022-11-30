7 Best Hotels to Book in Greater Palm Springs

La Quinta

La Quinta Resort & Club

Originally opened in 1926, La Quinta Resort and Club has one of the desert’s lengthiest pedigrees. It started out as an irresistible magnet for Hollywood legends and ultimately blossomed across 45 acres that now have approximately 800 casitas, villas, and suites designed in the Spanish mission, Spanish hacienda, and Spanish colonial styles. Pickleball, golf, spa services, and luxury retail are among the popular amenities. laquintaresort.com

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Inn

This midcentury-modern inn — with a 140-degree mineral water spring — positions itself as the most pet-friendly hotel in the area. There are no breed restrictions, size limits, or extra fees to bring Fido. The property is also cannabis friendly and offers in-room therapeutic massages using CBD oil for added tension relief. deserthotspringsinn.com

Indio

Hampton Inn & Suites

Conveniently located off Interstate 10 at the Monroe Street exit, Hampton Inn & Suites Indio (operated by Hilton) sits within 20 miles of about a hundred golf courses and is 19 miles from the Palm Springs International Airport. Hot breakfast is on the house daily, and the Wi-Fi, fitness center, and business area with meeting space are available for free. hilton.com

Palm Desert

Hotel Paseo

The Marriott Autograph Collection property stokes the sort of getaway experience that visitors have come to expect of the desert: a resort-like atmosphere that still feels intimate and exclusive, an easy indoor-outdoor ﬂow with a splashy pool scene, delectable dining that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients, live music, spa facilities, and plenty of photo-ops dotting the grounds. Still, it maintains the intimate ambiance of a boutique hotel. hotelpaseo.com