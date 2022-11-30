7 Best Hotels to Book in Greater Palm Springs

La Quinta Resort and Club.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DANIELA STALLINGER
La Quinta
La Quinta Resort & Club
Originally opened in 1926, La Quinta Resort and Club has one of the desert’s lengthiest pedigrees. It started out as an irresistible magnet for Hollywood legends and ultimately blossomed across 45 acres that now have approximately 800 casitas, villas, and suites designed in the Spanish mission, Spanish hacienda, and Spanish colonial styles. Pickleball, golf, spa services, and luxury retail are among the popular amenities. laquintaresort.com
Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Inn
This midcentury-modern inn — with a 140-degree mineral water spring — positions itself as the most pet-friendly hotel in the area. There are no breed restrictions, size limits, or extra fees to bring Fido. The property is also cannabis friendly and offers in-room therapeutic massages using CBD oil for added tension relief. deserthotspringsinn.com
Indio
Hampton Inn & Suites
Conveniently located off Interstate 10 at the Monroe Street exit, Hampton Inn & Suites Indio (operated by Hilton) sits within 20 miles of about a hundred golf courses and is 19 miles from the Palm Springs International Airport. Hot breakfast is on the house daily, and the Wi-Fi, fitness center, and business area with meeting space are available for free. hilton.com
Palm Desert
Hotel Paseo
The Marriott Autograph Collection property stokes the sort of getaway experience that visitors have come to expect of the desert: a resort-like atmosphere that still feels intimate and exclusive, an easy indoor-outdoor ﬂow with a splashy pool scene, delectable dining that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients, live music, spa facilities, and plenty of photo-ops dotting the grounds. Still, it maintains the intimate ambiance of a boutique hotel. hotelpaseo.com
Indian Wells
Sands Hotel & Spa
If the name Martyn Lawrence Bullard attached as designer of the Sands Hotel & Spa doesn’t impress on its own (it does), the hospitality at this high-end property will. Forty-six guest rooms, a spa, and the delightful Pink Cabana restaurant offer up a fusion of Moroccan and midcentury sensibilities that feels a little like falling into another dimension. sandshotelandspa.com
Palm Springs
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs
The tallest building in downtown Palm Springs boasts a rooftop pool and an upscale restaurant and bar with incredible views of the valley below and mountains behind. Best of all, the Kimpton Rowan is mere steps from Palm Springs Art Museum and all the boutiques and restaurants lining Palm Canyon Drive. rowanpalmsprings.com
Rancho Mirage
The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage
Driving up the serpentine road that leads higher and higher into the Santa Rosa Mountains, you will immediately sense The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage working its magic. The property embraces its natural surroundings and invites guests to surrender to the serenity of a spa day, a fine steak dinner, or an assortment of activities like guided hikes and open-air yoga. ritzcarlton.com
• READ NEXT: Italian Food – Best of the Best in the Coachella Valley.