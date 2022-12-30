7 Best Tours in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Modernism Week

Architecture buffs descend on the desert every February and October for this celebrated festival that includes home tours, lectures on design, and unrivaled shopping experiences. modernismweek.com

Desert Hot Springs

Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

This maze-like museum was built by hand by one of the area’s earliest settlers. Its 35 rooms now display Native American art and artifacts, as well as a collection of Yerxa’s own art, handiwork, and souvenirs from his faraway travels. cabotsmuseum.org

Rancho Mirage

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

The historic 200-acre winter retreat of late ambassadors and philanthropists Walter and Leonore Annenberg has hosted U.S. presidents, British royalty, and Hollywood stars. Today, guests can visit the 9-acre garden for free or purchase a ticket to tour the estate. sunnylands.org

Palm Desert

Red Jeep Tours by Desert Adventures

Get up close and personal with some of the most breathtaking natural wonders of the desert in the back of an open-air Jeep or climate-controlled vehicle with Desert Adventures, headquartered in Palm Desert. red-jeep.com

Indian Wells

Indio

Coachella

Temalpakh Farm

The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians operates this produce farm, with an on-site market and smoothie bar. Stop by for a tasty beverage and explore the property. temalpakhfarm.com

