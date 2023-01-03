7 Breweries to Try in the Coachella Valley

LAS PALMAS BREWING

This Palm Springs brewery is so micro, you can only sample their suds here. In addition to seasonally influenced farmhouse ales, fresh unfiltered IPAs, and European-style lagers crafted in a two-barrel system, the bar also serves small-batch wines, kombucha, and a variety of non-alcoholic sips. There is no kitchen, but you can bring your own food.

LUCHADOR BREWING COMPANY

Conceptualized in Chino Hills, Luchador Brewing Company recently expanded with a second location in downtown Cathedral City, where an on-site brew system is capable of producing about 500 barrels per year. Though you will certainly find Mexican lagers on tap, the brewery offers a diverse assortment of styles. An indoor food truck serving modern Mexican bites pairs well with the luchador theme.