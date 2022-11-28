In Good Taste

Everyone loves good food, so as you’re picking out those last holiday gifts, we suggest giving gourmet goodies, fine wines, and culinary accessories from retailers around the Coachella Valley. Here are some gastronomic gift ideas to get you started.

Kitchen Art

The coffee drinker in your life has enough mugs, so give something gorgeous to display them. South African artist Carrol Boyes’ sculptures do double duty as artworks and home accessories. Well Balanced ($370), cast in aluminum, holds up to eight cups.

Where to Buy: The Upper Crust, Palm Desert, theuppercrust.us

Creative Candy

Treat someone to the Lolli & Pops Champagne Brunch Collection ($39.95) — 16 bite-size truffles made of milk and dark chocolates in brunch-inspired flavors like French toast and coffee. Or, the Cocktail Truffle Collection ($39.95) includes milk chocolate rum, Irish cream, and amaretto.

Where to buy: Lolli & Pops, Palm Springs, lolliandpops.com

Beautiful Bubbly

A bottle of Beau Joie Brut Champagne ($109.99) doubles as decoration in its copper “coat of armor” that helps keep the bottle chilled. The rainbow-striped bottle of True Colors Cava ($21.99) gives back to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community. And Pizzolato Sparkling Rosé ($24.99) comes in a studded “diamond” bottle that can reused as a vase.

Where to buy: Bouschet, Palm Springs, bouschet.com