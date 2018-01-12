Drink It Differently

For the coming year, Araiza envisions even more requests for cocktails with floral notes, frozen rosé popsicle stations, and a stunning woman who roams the party in a most unusual costume. “The Champagne Model wears a ballgown that incorporates glasses of fine French champagne,” she explains. “The glasses are held in the pockets of her gold Cinderella ballgown. Then she offers each guest a glass tableside as she walks through the room.”

Better Than Cake? Ice Cream and Donuts

Not every couple wants a wedding cake. Others want to have their cake and eat a little something extra, too. Trending at The Parker are ice cream carts (with custom flavors and sandwich options, all made in-house), gluten-free desserts by pastry chef Chantal Carter, and made-to-order donut stations. “Our Parker house-made Donut Wall is a sweet treat that also can be used as a backdrop for photos,” Araiza says. As an accompaniment, a coffee bar has become a given.

Gift to Guests: Entertainment or Experience

Tabletop favors at each place setting or a table stacked high with favors by the exit have become dated in the eyes of some brides and grooms. Instead, they opt to give guests something they’ll talk about for years to come. “Hot-air balloon rides, tea-cups rides, and Ferris wheels are becoming the new surprise wedding gift for guests,” Araiza says. “Couples are also investing their wedding budget on A-list entertainers. They are usually a surprise to guests and have traveled as far as London to get here. The surprise wedding-gift DJ is also on the rise for 2018.”