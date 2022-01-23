71 Things to Do in February 2022

Il Divo: Feb. 5

This multinational quartet of tenors with members hailing from Switzerland, Spain, France, and the United States serenades the audience at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio with Motown classics and their own operatic pop tunes. fantasyspringsresort.com

Chris Farmer: Feb. 5

The performer takes on the Beach Boys’ discography with direct inspiration: He played with the band for 12 years. Chris Farmer gives audiences at The Gardens at El Paseo a chance to hear the California icons’ greatest hits while raising cash for Pegasus Therapeutic Riding. thegardensonelpaseo.com

Johnny Mathis: Feb. 5

In a parallel world, audience members at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage may have never had the chance to hear Mathis sing — back in 1956, he had to choose between trying out for the Olympics or recording his first songs. He picked music and launched a multi-platinum career. aguacalientecasinos.com

Art on Main Street: Feb. 5 & 19

Dozens of artists gather on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, vending paintings, photos, ceramics, textiles, and more. Pondering the perfect birthday gift? Look for the makers selling unique handcrafted jewelry. oldtownlaquinta.com

Palm Springs Vintage Market: Feb. 6

Whether you’re seeking a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you just might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintagemarket.com

Lewis Black: Feb. 6

The comedian’s signature enraged rants made him a natural choice to play the personification of anger in Pixar’s 2015 movie Inside Out. Lewis Black shouts about history, politics, and culture at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Feb. 7

Seasoned pianist Jeffrey Siegel walks the audience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert through the stories behind many of Beethoven’s most famous compositions, including “Moonlight Sonata” and “Farewell Sonata.” mccallumtheatre.com

Waring International Piano Competition Gala: Feb. 7

Support the Waring International Piano Competition’s mission to educate the public about classical music with your attendance at this elegant gala at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. Your ticket includes a gourmet meal. vwipc.org

Motown Motor City Revue: Feb. 8

Motown fans, head to Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells for this transportive show. You’ll journey to Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, the year Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, and follow the label’s game-changing music all the way through the early ’70s. vickysofsantafe.com

The Ten Tenors: Feb. 9–14

The McCallum Theatre’s most popular performers make their return to the Palm Desert venue. The genre-bending Australian ensemble count gold and platinum albums — plus shows with Lionel Richie and Christina Aguilera — among their accomplishments. mccallumtheatre.com

The Righteous Brothers: Feb. 11

Thirteen years after the death of original Righteous Brother Bobby Hatfield in 2003, Bill Medley heard Bucky Heard sing in a Journey tribute and invited Heard to join him under the duo’s name. See the pair live at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

A Natural History of Anza Borrego: Feb. 11

Joshua Tree’s Desert Institute continues its community lecture series with this reflection on the forces that shaped Anza Borrego. Author Mike Wells lays out the area’s history at the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Twentynine Palms. joshuatree.org

Artists Council Exhibition Opening Reception: Feb. 11

Be among the first to view and purchase art in the galleries at the Artists Center at The Galen while enjoying the sculpture gardens, refreshments from Lulu California Bistro, and music by DJ Minus and saxophonist Steve Ross. artistscouncil.com