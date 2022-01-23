71 Things to Do in February 2022

Modernism Week offers a chance to tour midcentury masterpieces like “Ship of the Desert” built in 1936.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIMOTHY STREET PORTER
Intersect Palm Springs: Feb. 10–13
Becca Hoffman has organized exhibitions of self-taught artists in New York and Paris, an art fair on an ice rink in Aspen, Colorado, and a virtual art extravaganza capturing the spirit of Chicago in a digital space. Each event reflected the unique energy of the place it was located.
This month, the managing director of the Intersect Palm Springs art fair brings that sensibility to the Coachella Valley, which she says simultaneously grounds the soul and inspires innovation. “[The desert] sparks your creativity,” she beams, “and your sense of being in the world.”
Intersect, which unfolds at the Palm Springs Convention Center, showcases artwork from more than 60 galleries, selected to “both respond to what the community appreciates and open their eyes to new art and design.”
Hoffman chose galleries in cities like Seattle and Portland, Oregon, whose residents often escape to the valley. Local collectors weighed in on the artists that most excite desert dwellers right now.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INTERSECT PALM SPRINGS
Karl Benjamin’s #9 from Louis Stern Fine Arts.
“The list of galleries will allow everyone coming to discover old friends and new acquaintances,” Hoffman says. “We want to build up the community as a whole.”
The fair also includes exhibitions such as Zzyzx Redux. The display focuses on artists deeply immersed in desert culture, including Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke. The selection of works considers cycles of migration in the area and borrows its name from the dynamic Mojave community Zzyzx.” intersectpalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INTERSECT PALM SPRINGS
Heather Chontos’ Deep Water from Voltz Clarke Contemporary will be among the works on display.
Bernadette Peters: Feb. 1
Broadway phenom Bernadette Peters made her showbiz debut at age 3 in the TV show Juvenile Jury. Now, she appears on the McCallum Theatre stage in Palm Desert, singing tunes by Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and other great composers. mccallumtheatre.com
Jay Johnson: Feb. 2
Soap fans will remember Jay Johnson as Chuck Campbell, a ventriloquist who often spilled his true opinions via a puppet named Bob. The comedian/puppeteer appears at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. marvynsmagictheater.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Bernadette Peters
The Highwaymen: Feb. 2
Outlaw country stars Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson recorded three albums — and filmed one Western movie — as supergroup The Highwaymen. The legendary band lives on with this tribute at the McCallum Theatre in
Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute: Feb. 3
Performer Shawn Klush celebrates The King at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. Local orchestra The Desert Symphony accompanies his renditions of fan favorites like “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” mccallumtheatre.com
Tony Clark: Feb. 3–5 & 10–12
As a magic consultant, Tony Clark lent his sleight-of-hand skills to TV programs like Monk and House and stars such as Taylor Swift and Nicholas Cage. The illusionist gets tricky at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. marvynsmagictheater.com
A Golden Trio: Feb. 4
Stephen Hammer on oboe and recorder, Kenneth Munday on bassoon, and Margaret Irwin-Brandon on harpsichord form their own golden trio, playing the compositions of German geniuses Georg Philip Telemann, Johann Sebastian Bach, and George Frederic Handel at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert. desertbaroque.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO
Garth Live!
Garth Live!: Feb. 4
Musician Drew Baloh copies Garth Brooks’ look and sound to a tee in this tribute show at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. He plays the popular songs that nabbed Brooks a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. spotlight29.com
Swing Through the Palms: Feb. 4–6
Get your comfiest boots on because you’ll be stomping ’em from morning ’til night at this square-dancing shindig hosted by local LGBTQ+ club Boots in Squares. Registration includes five dances, plus breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. bootsinsquares.info
Sam Harris: Feb. 5
Beginning as a Star Search winner in 1983, singer and actor Sam Harris went on to star in musicals like The Producers and Pippin and record nine studio albums. He flexes his vocal chops at The Purple Room Supper Club in Palm Springs. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Il Divo: Feb. 5
This multinational quartet of tenors with members hailing from Switzerland, Spain, France, and the United States serenades the audience at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio with Motown classics and their own operatic pop tunes. fantasyspringsresort.com
Chris Farmer: Feb. 5
The performer takes on the Beach Boys’ discography with direct inspiration: He played with the band for 12 years. Chris Farmer gives audiences at The Gardens at El Paseo a chance to hear the California icons’ greatest hits while raising cash for Pegasus Therapeutic Riding. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Johnny Mathis: Feb. 5
In a parallel world, audience members at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage may have never had the chance to hear Mathis sing — back in 1956, he had to choose between trying out for the Olympics or recording his first songs. He picked music and launched a multi-platinum career. aguacalientecasinos.com
Art on Main Street: Feb. 5 & 19
Dozens of artists gather on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta, vending paintings, photos, ceramics, textiles, and more. Pondering the perfect birthday gift? Look for the makers selling unique handcrafted jewelry. oldtownlaquinta.com
Palm Springs Vintage Market: Feb. 6
Whether you’re seeking a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you just might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintagemarket.com
Lewis Black: Feb. 6
The comedian’s signature enraged rants made him a natural choice to play the personification of anger in Pixar’s 2015 movie Inside Out. Lewis Black shouts about history, politics, and culture at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Feb. 7
Seasoned pianist Jeffrey Siegel walks the audience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert through the stories behind many of Beethoven’s most famous compositions, including “Moonlight Sonata” and “Farewell Sonata.” mccallumtheatre.com
Waring International Piano Competition Gala: Feb. 7
Support the Waring International Piano Competition’s mission to educate the public about classical music with your attendance at this elegant gala at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. Your ticket includes a gourmet meal. vwipc.org
Motown Motor City Revue: Feb. 8
Motown fans, head to Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells for this transportive show. You’ll journey to Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, the year Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, and follow the label’s game-changing music all the way through the early ’70s. vickysofsantafe.com
The Ten Tenors: Feb. 9–14
The McCallum Theatre’s most popular performers make their return to the Palm Desert venue. The genre-bending Australian ensemble count gold and platinum albums — plus shows with Lionel Richie and Christina Aguilera — among their accomplishments. mccallumtheatre.com
The Righteous Brothers: Feb. 11
Thirteen years after the death of original Righteous Brother Bobby Hatfield in 2003, Bill Medley heard Bucky Heard sing in a Journey tribute and invited Heard to join him under the duo’s name. See the pair live at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
A Natural History of Anza Borrego: Feb. 11
Joshua Tree’s Desert Institute continues its community lecture series with this reflection on the forces that shaped Anza Borrego. Author Mike Wells lays out the area’s history at the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Twentynine Palms. joshuatree.org
Artists Council Exhibition Opening Reception: Feb. 11
Be among the first to view and purchase art in the galleries at the Artists Center at The Galen while enjoying the sculpture gardens, refreshments from Lulu California Bistro, and music by DJ Minus and saxophonist Steve Ross. artistscouncil.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SPORTLIGHT 29 CASINO
Prince Again
Prince Again: Feb. 11
“Purple Rain” pours down at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, where this vibrant Prince tribute fêtes the falsetto-voiced phenomenon and his hits “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” and more. spotlight29.com
Melissa Morgan Fine Art Opening Reception: Feb. 12
Melissa Morgan Fine Art features work from Southern California artists Andy Moses, Nellie King Solomon, Jimi Gleason, Alex Couwenberg, Gwynn Murrill, Ned Evans, Shana Mabari, and Kelly Berg. Mingle with other aesthetes at the show’s opening reception. melissamorganfineart.com
Air Supply: Feb. 12
Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock formed Air Supply in 1975 after meeting on the set of an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The duo performs chart-topping love songs at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPHY BY GETTY IMAGES
Standard Poodle Club of the Desert Promenade.
Standard Poodle Club of the Desert Promenade: Feb. 12
Members of the Standard Poodle Club of the Desert parade their curly-haired pooches down El Paseo. Meet at The Gardens to show off your own standard, then join other pup parents for a post-promenade breakfast. spoodles.org
Taste of Jalisco: Feb. 12
Downtown Cathedral City gives desert residents and visitors a glimpse of the sounds, sips, culture, and cuisine of their Mexican sister city, Tequila, Jalisco. Performers include singer Nacho Bustillos and Cathedral City High School’s own folklorico dancers. tasteofjalisco.com
Eevan Tre: Feb. 12
R&B singer Eevan Tre takes the stage at The Gardens on El Paseo to raise funds for desert non-profit Shay’s Warriors. It’s not his first local rodeo — in 2015, Tre became the first Coachella resident to perform at the valley’s namesake music and arts festival. thegardensonelpaseo.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY EEVAN TRE
Eevan Tre
Hershey Felder: Feb. 15–16
Felder transforms into pianist Fryderyk Chopin before the eyes of audience members at Palm Desert’s McCallum Theatre, playing his way through a reenactment of a piano lesson the composer taught in 1948. mccallumtheatre.com
Third Thursday Cocktail Party: Feb. 17
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include macramé décor and statement earrings. ranchorelaxoca.com
Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal: Feb. 17
“Seven Year Ache” singer Rosanne Cash and her husband John Leventhal hit the McCallum Theatre stage to perform intimate and insightful tunes from Cash’s 14th studio album She Remembers Everything. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY KIM UTLEY
Rancho Relaxo
John Carney: Feb. 17–19
Sleight-of-hand star John Carney knows his stuff. The magician wrote five books teaching novice conjurers how to play their own tricks. He blends illusions and comedy at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. marvynsmagictheater.com
Modernism Week: Feb. 17–27
Whether you’re a walking encyclopedia of Frank Gehry trivia or a complete mid-mod novice, you’ll find a tour, lecture, or party to delight you at the Coachella Valley’s annual celebration of all things mod. Try touring buildings beloved by Alfred Hitchcock or learning to make midcentury cocktails. modernismweek.com
The Beach Boys: Feb. 18
Ever thought, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” to see the Beach Boys live? Live your dreams at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, where the groundbreaking surf rock group plays “Surfin’ U.S.A” and other seaside standards. aguacalientecasinos.com
Elton – The Early Years: Feb. 18
Kenny Metcalf does more than copy Elton John’s musical stylings. He also borrows the legend’s costumes and quips for an immersive tribute experience at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella that will take you back to the 1970s. spotlight29.com
Desert Plein Air Festival: Feb. 18–10 & Feb. 20–26
The great outdoors are the art studio at the Desert Plein Air Association’s annual festival featuring paint-outs, contests, and workshops by Durre Waseem, David Wolfram, and Shuang Li in La Quinta with an exhibition and sale of paintings at Leland Gallery. desertpleinair.org
Kristen Chenoweth: Feb. 18–19
Theatre buffs know Kristen Chenowith as the original Glinda in Wicked, while fans of teen TV remember her as the vivacious April Rhodes on Glee. The Tony winner appears at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale: Feb. 18–21
Refresh your home’s décor with something pretty from one of the extravaganza’s 85 furniture and art dealers slinging 20th century designs at the Palm Springs Convention Center. palmspringsmodernism.com
Slim Man: Feb. 19
Jazz musician Slim Man first picked up a trumpet at age 5 after seeing Louis Armstrong play in the The Five Pennies. He raises funds for Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine with a show at The Gardens on El Paseo replete with Rat Pack–era ditties. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Michael Paulo: Feb. 19
Settle in for a groovy night of jazz at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. Those who hear Michael Paulo’s smooth sax playing will find it tough to believe that he did not touch the instrument until he was 15. groovesatthewestin.com
Jay Leno: Feb. 20
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno stops by the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert for two side-splitting stand-up comedy shows. When not on stage, Leno puts his automotive expertise to work on digital series Jay Leno’s Garage. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Storm Large
Storm Large & Le Bonheur: Feb. 21
Storm Large and her new band Le Bonheur bring Large’s sultry signature sound to 13 of the Great American Songbook’s most romantic ditties. Fall in love at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
Straight No Chaser: Feb. 23
Straight No Chaser’s “Back in the High Life” tour takes them to Palm Desert with a stop at the McCallum Theatre. The unfailingly funny acapella group began at Indiana University in 1996 and landed an album deal after a recording of their 1998 Christmas show went viral. mccallumtheatre.com
Steve Tyrell: Feb. 24
As a producer, Steve Tyrell left his mark on some of the 20th century’s most memorable tunes, including B.J. Thomas’ “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.” His show McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert demonstrates his equal skill as a vocalist. mccallumtheatre.com
Levent: Feb. 24–26
Magician Levent honed his sleight-of-hand skills performing in Manhattan as a teenager and went on to become an expert in vaudeville and magic history. He brings his signature tricks to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. marvynsmagictheater.com
Randy Linder: Feb. 25
Even the biggest Creedence Clearwater Revival fans may have to look twice at Randy Linder to ensure they’re not actually witnessing John Fogerty in his element. Linder and his band rock out at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella in this tribute to CCR. spotlight29.com
Mary Woronov Retrospective: Feb. 25
Mary Woronov, the artist-actress known for her electric roles in Rock and Roll High School and Deathrace 2000, is celebrated with an exhibition of her paintings and a screening of Eating Raoul followed by a Q&A with her at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. psculturalcenter.org
Lisa Lynn & the Broken Hallelujahs: Feb. 26
Local band Lisa Lynn & the Broken Hallelujahs score Coachella Valley Music Awards annually with their bluesy country-rock sound. They cover Patsy Cline, Jimi Hendrix, and other icons at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Arrival from Sweden: Feb. 26
“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” the closest possible thing to seeing ABBA perform in the flesh. Tribute band Arrival from Sweden echoes the Scandinavian sensations’ high-energy pop sound at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
Tools For Tomorrow’s Musical Extravaganza: Feb. 28
Selections from the Great American Songbook will be performed by vocalists Terri Olsen and Frank DiSalvo along with the Blend Band at Tools For Tomorrow’s musical extravaganza dinner party at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa. The event benefits the group’s valley-wide after-school program integrating music, creative writing, art, and drama. toolsfortomorrow.org
View from Above: Feb. 28
Need some space? Former International Space Station Commander Terry Virts shares videos, photos, and stories from life above Earth in this National Geographic Live! experience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
Art Exhibitions
Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder: Through Feb. 6
On view at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Robert Longo’s massive, hyperrealistic charcoal drawings serve as a thought-provoking portrait of our contemporary moment. psmuseum.org
Helen Frankenthaler Late Works, 1990–2003: Through Feb. 27
Known for a technique dubbed “soak-stain,” in which she used thinned oil paint to create watercolor-like pieces, Helen Frankenthaler is among the most important artists of the post-World War II era. See 30 pieces from her later years at the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
Contemporary Photography from the Collection: Through March 27
Curators at the Palm Springs Art Museum designed this exhibition of global photographs to be in conversation with Robert Longo’s captivating Storm of Hope pieces. psmuseum.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY YOSHIHIRO MAKINO
The Modern Chair
Helen Lundeberg: Through March 27
Pears, portals, and soft oranges and pinks appear as motifs in Palm Springs Art Museum’s paintings by Southern Californian post-surrealist Helen Lundeberg. psmuseum.org
The Modern Chair: Through April 3
The Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center traces the history of chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. Visitors can see more than 50 spectacular chairs by designers such as Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Gehry. psmuseum.org
Theater
Electricity: Through Feb. 1
Terry Ray’s Electricity tracks the history of LGBTQ+ rights in America through the 50-year love story of former high school classmates Brad and Gary. See the desert’s longest-running play at Oscar’s in Palm Springs. oscarspalmsprings.com
Always, Patsy Cline: Through Feb. 6
This jukebox musical at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio follows the unlikely friendship of single mother Louise Seger and her favorite singer, Patsy Cline, after the two meet in a Houston honky-tonk. dtworks.org
Life x 3: Through Feb. 6
The butterfly effect is explored in careful detail in this play at the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City. Two couples live the same evening three times, with the outcome shifting to match their choices. cvrep.org
Les Misérables: Through Feb. 13
Actors at the Palm Canyon Theatre perform a Tony-winning score that includes “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Do You Hear the People Sing” in this celebrated stage adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel. palmcanyontheatre.net
The Boomer Boys: Feb. 11–13
This side-splitting four-man show gets real about the tragicomedy that is getting old with tunes like “My God, I Am My Father” and “My Get Up and Go Has Gone” at Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs. theboomerboys
musical.com
I Ought to Be in Pictures: Feb. 11–March 13
Desert TheatreWorks in Indio presents this Neil Simon-penned play about a Hollywood screenwriter whose estranged daughter arrives at his home, demanding he help her become an actor. dtworks.org
Mamma Mia!: Feb. 18–19
Here we go again at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre. The events of this jukebox musical full of ABBA songs kick off when Sophie secretly invites three of her mother’s former lovers to her wedding to figure out which is her father. desert-theatricals.com
Salty: Feb. 18–20 & 25–27
Playwright AJ Clauss’ touching tale of penguins and people at the end of the world unfolds at the Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs. desertensemble
theatre.org
A Night in Puglia: Feb. 25 & 26
“You could call it a sensual and sweet love story for all ages and orientations — and it’s set in romantic Italy,” says director Hal O’Connell of Script2Stage2Screen’s staged reading of new work by Rancho Mirage playwright David Wolgin at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert in Rancho Mirage. script2stage2screen.com
Jersey Boys: Feb. 25–27
Oh, what a night at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, where this Tony-winning musical follows the Four Seasons’ real-life rise to fame in the 1960s. mccallumtheatre.com
Palm Springs Getaway: Feb. 25–March 13
Take a swing through Palm Springs’ past with this star-studded musical. Palm Springs Getaway makes its world premiere at the Palm Canyon Theatre. palmcanyontheatre.net