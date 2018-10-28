1. GO:
Indio International Tamale Festival, Dec. 1–2
Family-owned business Qué Mami Organics churns out 300 tamales a week in preparation for the Indio International Tamale Festival. The event draws an average 100,000 tamale-hungry attendees, and owner Sylvia Garza expects to see a number of those visitors at her own booth, since, “We’ve won twice … People might be looking for the tamales that got first place.”
Qué Mami strikes a balance between authentic flavor and healthy ingredients. The sweet corn tamale with poblano cheese nabbed the Best Overall and No. 1 Commercial Gourmet titles in 2017, and the pumpkin-date variety won the year prior. All offerings are vegetarian or vegan, gluten free, and organic.
What makes these tamales so delicious? They’re adapted from Garza’s late mother’s traditional Mexican recipes. “My mom was an awesome cook. I give a lot of credit to [her] recipes.” Ultimately, she explains, it comes down to what’s inside. “Our ingredients are organic. We try to source locally as much as we can; that makes a big difference as far as flavor.”
As to whether Qué Mami — and the secret new tamale they have in the works — will defend the Best Overall title this year, Garza is coyly reticent: “I don’t know. I hope so. We’ll see.” tamalefestival.net; quemamiorganics.com
2. GO: Taste of Indio, Nov. 1
A selection of East Valley restaurants share tastes and libations from their menus, served alfresco in the gardens at Jackalope Ranch in Indio. Space is limited, and advance ticketing required. gcvcc.org
3. GO: Greater Palm Springs Pride, Nov. 1–4
This year’s festivities fête the youth movement and the young activists working to shape local and nationwide change. Don’t miss the 5K run and walk the morning of Nov. 3 followed by the all-day downtown festival. Nov. 4, stake your seat early for the parade. pspride.org
4. SEE: The Modern Psyche, Nov. 1–21
Artist Daryl Thetford meticulously layers fragments of digital photos (often more than 200) to create bold, painterly works on canvas. View his exhibition at Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert. desertartcollection.com
5. GO: Dip Into Pride, Nov. 2
Holly Adams of KCRW, DJ Ray Rhodes, and San Diego indie artist Elisia Savoca spin Pride’s first official afternoon pool party hosted by Gay Desert Guide at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs. Participate in the swimwear contest and check out the “Pot-Up” cannabis product showcase. pspride.org
6. GO: Día de los Muertos, Nov. 2
Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert hosts a free community arts festival with printmaking in the style of José Guadalupe Posada, pan de muerto (sweet rolls), and a folklorico dance performance. psmuseum.org
7. GROOVE:Rascal Flatts, Nov. 2
The country-pop trio has produced 10 albums, 16 No. 1 hits, and sold more than 23 million records. Most recently, the 2017 single “Yours If You Want It” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay chart. Catch them at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Rascal Flatts
8. GO: Street, Nov. 2
This nighttime celebration of urban-inspired art, music, food, and fashion takes over the third-level parking deck at Westfield Palm Desert. Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill will host a pop-up, but you’ll also find food trucks, a tequila bar, a whiskey bar, and a cigar lounge. The event is free and open to all ages. westfield.com/palmdesert
9. GO: La Quinta Master Craftsmen’s Expo, Nov. 2–4
More than 100 artists will showcase their work in a variety of media, from paint to glass to metal to wood, at the city of La Quinta’s picturesque Civic Center Campus. westcoastartists.com
10. WATCH: Murder on the Nile, Nov. 2–18
The Agatha Christie whodunit at Indio Performing Arts Center whisks viewers aboard a luxury steamer where a newlywed bride is discovered dead. Put on your thinking cap to figure out the culprit. dtworks.org
11. WATCH: Avenue Q , Nov. 2–18
Winner of three Tony Awards, Avenue Q centers around a group of foul-mouthed puppets living in an apartment complex and features songs like “It Sucks to Be Me” and “The Internet Is for Porn.” At Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.org
12. GO:
Run With los Muertos 5K & Block Party, Nov. 3
Observe the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, which honors loved ones who have passed and celebrates their lives with artful altar displays and live music. Hundreds of runners and thousands of spectators will party at the city of Coachella’s sixth annual Run With los Muertos, billed to be one of the most unique, inspiring, and entertaining 5K night runs in the nation. runwithlosmuertos.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RUN WITH LOS MUERTOS
13. GROOVE:
Diana Krall, Nov. 3
Jazz pianist and contralto vocalist Diana Krall brings her Turn Up the Quiet tour to Fantasy Springs. fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Diana Krall
14. GO: Día de los Muertos Dinner Celebration, Nov. 3
Tickets to this dinner at the Coachella Valley History Museum in Indio — complete with entertainment, art, altars, a silent auction, and plenty of tequila — support the museum’s efforts to preserve local history and offer educational programming. cvhm.org
15. GROOVE: Travis Tritt, Nov. 3
The award-winning artist performs in a solo-acoustic setting at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, punctuating his many hits with personal anecdotes about life in the music biz. mccallumtheatre.com
16. GO: Crossroads of Conservation Unveiling, Nov. 3
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reveals its brand-new guest entrance, gift shop, and welcome center. Phase 1 of a $30 million three-part expansion and renovation project, the new entry plaza precedes the coming additions of lion, rhino, and hyena habitats and an event center overlooking the lions’ den. livingdesert.org
17. WATCH: Miss Richfield 1981, Nov. 3
Part of the Outlandish Palm Springs performance series, the Miss Richfield 1981 drag show at the Palm Springs Cultural Center returns by popular demand with brand-new songs, videos, and audience activities. outlandishps.com
18. GO: Indio BBQ State Championship & Festival, Nov. 3
Professional pit masters from across the nation will go snout-to-snout at The Lights at Indio Golf Course in a state-sanctioned barbecue competition boasting a $10,000 purse. discoverindio.com
19. GO: Rancho Mirage Art Affaire, Nov. 3–4
Now in its 18th year, this festival at Rancho Mirage Community Park pairs jazz and fine art by approximately 100 artists with gourmet food and drink from a variety of local vendors. ranchomirageca.gov/art-affaire
20. GO: USA Pickleball Association National Championships, Nov. 3–11
The pickle ball national championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden bring together the country’s top players, age 8 to 80-plus, for singles, doubles, and mixed-doubles matches. usapa.org
21. SHOP: Palm Springs Vintage Market, Nov. 4
Head to the Palm Springs Cultural Center for the monthly open-air market known for its mix of eclectic antiques, decorative art, and one-of-a-kind furnishings. Admission
is $5. palmspringsvintagemarket.com
22. LISTEN: Author Talk: Lisa McCubbin, Nov. 5
Award-winning journalist Lisa McCubbin shares her latest book, Betty Ford: First Lady, Women’s Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer, at the Rancho Mirage Public Library. ranchomiragelibrary.org
23. GROOVE: The United States Army Field Bands & Soldiers’ Chorus, Nov. 7
These two ensembles based in Washington, D.C., known as the “musical ambassadors of the Army,” have performed in all 50 states and in 30 foreign countries. See them at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
24. GO: Greater Palm Springs Economic Summit, Nov. 8
The annual summit led by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership draws 750 business, education, and civic leaders as well as entrepreneurs from outside the region to learn and network at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The program features an economic report and forecast and a talk on seasonal economies. cvep.com
25. GROOVE: Lea DeLaria, Nov. 8
You know her as Big Boo in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, but DeLaria is also an acclaimed jazz vocalist who has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues. Hear her roar at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
26. GROOVE: Aaron Lewis, Nov. 9
The outlaw-country artist performs songs from his sophomore solo album, Sinner, at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
27. GO: Joshua Tree Improv/ Comedy Festival, Nov. 9–11
Three days of celebrity stand-up showdowns, performances, and improv workshops, including one on emotional vulnerability taught by Rob Belushi and Tim Stoltenberg. timprovfestival.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY
MCCALLUM THEATRE
Lea DeLaria
28. WATCH: Cinema Français: Palm Springs French Film Festival, Nov. 9–11
Immerse yourself in the lyrical artistry of French film at the Palm Springs Cultural Center as Desert Film Society presents three days of new cinematic works emerging from the country of croissants. cinemafrancais.com
29. GO: Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, Nov. 9–11 & 16–18
Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs hosts this first-annual comedy festival in which comedians from around the world will compete in stand-up and screenplay competitions. Kathy Griffin will receive the festival’s Comedian of the Year Award at the Nov. 10 gala. palmspringscomedyfest.com
30. GO: Anniversary & Aircraft Unveiling, Nov. 10
Palm Springs Air Museum celebrates its 22nd anniversary with an afternoon of flight exhibitions, wartime re-enactors, and birthday cake and also reveals a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star that has recently returned to air. psam.org
31. GROOVE: Foreigner, Nov. 10
New and old member of the band play before a sold-out audience at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. hotwatercasino.com
32. GO: Synergy Music and Arts Festival, Nov. 10
Live music takes over two stages and an array of arts booths scatter the grounds at this festival at Dateland Park in Coachella. Little ones will enjoy the dedicated kids’ crafting area while the whole family will get a kick out the CV Lowrider Association car show. fb.com/synergyartsfest
33. WATCH: Pam Ann: Flight Attendant Star, Nov. 10
Madonna called Pam Ann “cruelly funny.” See why as the comedienne brings her show to the Palm Springs Cultural Center during the Outlandish Palm Springs performance series. Careful where you sit, because Ann pulls audience members to become part of her act. outlandishps.com
34. GO: Night Sky Festival, Nov. 10
Take in the beauty of a clear desert night sky at Sky’s the Limit Observatory & Nature Center, adjacent to the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park. This all-day event begins with nature walks and astronomy presentations and culminates with a stargazing party for adults and kids and an add-on astrophotography workshop. Advanced ticketing is required. jtnparts.org/night-sky-festival
35. WATCH: The Choreography Festival, Nov. 10–11
Chore-ographers working with either professional dancers or aspiring and emerging companies compete for cash prizes in four categories at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
36. GO: Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11
This hour-long downtown parade along Palm Canyon
Drive kicks off at Ramon Road and ends at Amado Road with a grand fireworks finale and patriotic concert in honor of our veterans. palmspringsca.gov
37. WATCH: Mamma Mia, Nov. 14
The swanky Vicky’s of Santa Fe restaurant and lounge in Indian Wells presents a throwback supper-club series each year, November through March, in which Broadway-credited performers put on a fabulous show while you dine. Have the time of your life with a three-course dinner and a selection of ABBA’s greatest hits. vickysofsantafe.com
38. GROOVE: Three Pianos, Six Hands, One Performance, Nov. 14
Waring International Piano Competition prizewinners Stephanie Ng and Eun-kyung Yoon join 2019 contestant Tanya Karyagina in a performance at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
39. WATCH: Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Film Club, Nov. 15
This free series held the third Thursday of every month, September through June, highlights films that focus on D-Day. Rancho Mirage Writers Festival founder Jamie Kabler and Peter Bart select the lineup, and this month they’ll screen 1958 Oscar winner The Bridge on the River Kwai. rmwritersfest.org/film-club
40. GROOVE: Rodney Crowell, Nov. 15
Legendary Americana musician and songwriter Rodney Crowell, who has penned tunes for everyone from Crystal Gayle to Keith Urban, brings his chart-toppers to the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
41. GO: Weaving Demonstration and Community Sale, Nov. 15–16
Learn about the rich history of the weaving craft in its cultural context at Palm Springs Art Museum with master dyer and textile artist Porfirio Gutiérrez, who is among a small group of artisans working to preserve the use of plant and insect dyes as used for millennia in the Zapotec tradition. psmuseum.org
42. GROOVE: Celtic Thunder, Nov. 16
Known for putting on an eclectic, theatrical show with dramatic visual effects and highly choreographed staging, this young Irish singing group blends traditional Celtic ballads with fun throwbacks. See them at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Celtic Thunder
43. GO: McCormick’s Classic Car Auction, Nov. 16
Some 500 classic, sport, antique, and special-interest automobiles will cross the auction block at McCormick’s 65th annual event at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Family-operated for more than 30 years, the auction has become a fixture on the national classic- and exotic-car map. Prices range from $2,000 to $200,000, and there is also a massive car show. classic-carauction.com
44. WATCH: Cheech & Chong, Nov. 16
The stoner duo found fame with their cult film Up in Smoke and went on to produce multiple Grammy-nominated comedy albums (they won for Los Cochinos in 1973), tour successfully as stand-ups, and advocate for the advancement of cannabis decriminalization and research. They’ve reunited onstage and their tour makes a stop at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. morongocasinoresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
45. GO: Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Mash-Up, Nov. 16–18
Featuring everyone’s favorite festival activities — such as tethered balloon rides, the nighttime balloon glow, and the pancake breakfast and hot air balloon race — this year’s event expands with a car show, kite display, fireworks, and food trucks. hotairballoonfest.com
46. SEE: Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy, Nov. 16–Jan. 20
Designed by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, this traveling exhibit illustrates how ordinary Americans responded to President Roosevelt’s 1941 call to action in aid of England, transforming the United States from an isolationist nation reeling from the Great Depression into the world’s greatest industrial power. psam.org
47. WALK: Coachella Valley Heart Walk, Nov. 17
Lace up your kicks and head to the Civic Center Park in Palm Desert for a 5K in support of the American Heart Association. The festival area has a kids’ zone, food tent, and water bowls for four-legged attendees. fb.com/aha.coachellavalley
48. GROOVE: Paula Abdul, Nov. 17
If we’re being “Straight Up,” we’re still Head Over Heels for pop icon Paula Abdul, who makes a desert appearance at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com
49. GO:
Props & Hops Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 17
Craft beer and historic aircraft are a winning combo at this annual beer fest, where attendees can sample suds from more than 25 craft breweries and also sign up to ride in vintage military planes. Take your pick from the P-51 Mustang, C-47 Skytrain, and B-25 Executive Sweet, all of which served in combat. Plus: food trucks (including In-N-Out Burger!) and music. It’s all happening at the Palm Springs Air Museum. palmspringspropsandhopsfestival.com
50. GROOVE: Johnny Mathis, Nov.17
With more than 65 years in the music industry under his belt, singer Johnny Mathis is Columbia Records’ longest-signed artist. Hear him perform hits such as “Chances Are” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. hotwatercasino.com
51. GO: Brew in La Quinta Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 17
Head to the Civic Center Campus in La Quinta to taste concoctions from local and regional breweries alongside eats from area restaurants. playinlaquinta.com/brew-in-lq
52. GROOVE: Redwoods Revue, Nov. 17
The San Diego–based independent record label Redwoods presents Dani Bell and the Tarantist, the Midnight Pine, Birdy Bardot, Louise Walker, and Low Volts live at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
53. GO: Star Party, Nov. 17
Observe the inky night sky through telescopes with the Astronomical Society of the Desert at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitors Center in Palm Desert. astrox.org
54. WATCH: Bob Newhart, Nov. 17
Noted for his deadpan delivery, comedian Bob Newhart has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 50 years. He has won three Grammys, hosted The Tonight Show 87 times, and starred in two eponymous television sitcoms. His stand-up act comes to the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
55. GROOVE: Easton Corbin, Nov. 17
You’ve seen him at Stagecoach — twice — now catch the platinum-selling country star onstage at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella. spotlight29.com
56. GO: A Miracle on El Paseo, Nov. 17
Billed as “the most festive party of the year,” this annual holiday soirée takes over the west end of Palm Desert’s ritzy El Paseo shopping boulevard with a five-story Ferris wheel, 200-foot zipline, a roller-skating rink, and carnival games. An average 2,500 attend, and the event benefits local cancer-fighting nonprofit Bighorn Bam. bighornbam.net
57. WATCH: Randy Rainbow, Nov. 17–18
YouTube star and comedian Randy Rainbow delivers two evenings of musical spoofs as part of the Outlandish Palm Springs performance series at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. outlandishps.com
58. SEE: Some of My Favorite Things From the Glass Collection of Arlene and Harold Schnitzer, Nov. 17–March 31
Well-known collectors of fine art Arlene and Harold Schnitzer assembled an astute array of glass objets d’art on their travels around the world. Curated by Katherine Hough, this collection showing at the Palm Springs Art Museum marks their menagerie’s first public showing in California. psmuseum.org
59. GO: Fall Family Festival, Nov. 18
This neighborhood festival at La Quinta Community Park along Avenida Montezuma draws an average 3,000 attendees for activities like pony rides, a petting zoo, a rock wall, and live entertainment. aboutfamiliesinc.com
60. LISTEN: America-Russia Relations: Evolving or Dissolving? Nov. 18
As part of its annual speaker series, the World Affairs Council of the Desert presents Jonathan Adelman, a professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at University of Denver, in a discussion of global affairs over dinner at Thunderbird Country Club. worldaffairsdesert.org
61. GROOVE: The Ten Tenors, Nov. 20–25
With 30 sold-out shows at
the McCallum and counting, these Australians hold the record as the most popular group in the theater’s history. Go see what all the fuss is about. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
The Ten Tenors
62. WALK: Thanksgiving Day 5K, Nov. 22
Work up an appetite with a run, trot, or stroll along El Paseo at the 12th annual race benefiting Martha’s Village & Kitchen, a provider of homeless services. Wear your best turkey hat and racing tutu. marthasvillage5k.org
63. GO: Yoga on the Great Lawn, Nov. 23
Every Friday, November through April, the historic Sunnylands Center & Gardens (where countless presidents and leaders have stayed) hosts free afternoon yoga on the expansive grounds. Bring the family and work off some of that turkey. sunnylands.org
64. GO: Cabazon Indio Pow Wow, Nov. 23
The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians and tribes from across the United States and Canada perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Check out the vendor marketplace for your fill of Native American foods, jewelry, dream catchers, and other handmade crafts. fantasyspringsresort.com
65. GO: Taste of Tahiti, Nov. 23–24
Discover Polynesian music, arts, and eats at Rancho Mirage Community Park. A group from Tahiti flies in for this festival to share island culture through performance and a variety of workshops, such as lei making, ukulele, hula, and Tahitian drumming. tasteoftahiti.org
66. GO: Palm Springs Open, Nov. 23–25
This tennis competition supporting AAP – Food Samaritans is one of the largest LGBTQ tournaments, attracting more than 300 players from around the world to compete at Mission Hills, Monterey, and Desert Princess country clubs. Semifinals and finals take place Nov. 25, and admission is free. deserttennis.us
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TASTE OF TAHITI
67. GO: WildLights, Nov. 23–Dec.24
Nearly a million twinkling lights deck The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for WildLights, a holiday season mainstay in the Coachella Valley. Stroll the string-lit pathways, ride a camel, and check out the model trains with more than 3,300 feet of specially decorated track. livingdesert.org
68. GROOVE: Meat Puppets, Nov. 24
Grab a cocktail and settle in. Cosmic country meets acid-tinged punk rock as these longtime desert rockers play the indoor stage at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
69. GROOVE: Grooves at The Westin, Nov. 24
Now in its eighth season at the four-star Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, the Grooves outdoor concert series blends the best of smooth jazz, pop, and rhythm and blues. Sway beneath the stars as Special EFX All-Stars takes the stage over Thanksgiving weekend. groovesatthewestin.com
70. GROOVE: Jake Shimabukuro, Nov. 27
See the ukulele wizard lauded for his stringed interpretations of classics by Queen, George Harrison, and Adele in a return performance at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
71. WATCH: Jeanne Robertson, Nov. 30
Being crowned Miss North Carolina in 1963 launched Robertson into a public speaking career. She imparts life lessons through cheeky, good-natured anecdotes about her personal life — get in a good laugh when she visits the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com
72. GO: Everyday Heroes Awards, Nov. 30
Desert AIDS Project honors local “everyday heroes” who have made an impact in our community. The annual event, now in its fifth year, features an outdoor reception, awards presentations, live entertainment, and an after-party. desertaidsproject.org/events
73. GROOVE: Moonsville Collective and Ben Reddell Band, Nov. 30
The folksy Americana string band Moonsville Collective, out of Orange County, channels Bob Dylan and Hank Williams through vocal harmonies and a mélange of instruments — including a dobro, mandolin, slide guitar, multiple banjos, mouth harp, upright bass, and kazoo (to name a few). They headline an indoor show at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
74. WATCH: Hairspray, Nov. 30–Dec. 16
Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs presents its version of the Broadway musical that centers around a heavy-set teenager vying for a chance to dance on the Corny Collins show. palmcanyontheatre.org
75. WATCH: Christmas With the Crawfords, Nov. 30–Dec. 23
In this holiday production at The Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, we fade in on Christmas Eve at Joan Crawford’s Brentwood mansion, just as she is about to receive a houseful of unwelcome celebrity guests including Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn, and Ethel Merman. Festive musical madness ensues. desertroseplayhouse.org