1. GO:

Indio International Tamale Festival, Dec. 1–2

Family-owned business Qué Mami Organics churns out 300 tamales a week in preparation for the Indio International Tamale Festival. The event draws an average 100,000 tamale-hungry attendees, and owner Sylvia Garza expects to see a number of those visitors at her own booth, since, “We’ve won twice … People might be looking for the tamales that got first place.”

Qué Mami strikes a balance between authentic flavor and healthy ingredients. The sweet corn tamale with poblano cheese nabbed the Best Overall and No. 1 Commercial Gourmet titles in 2017, and the pumpkin-date variety won the year prior. All offerings are vegetarian or vegan, gluten free, and organic.

What makes these tamales so delicious? They’re adapted from Garza’s late mother’s traditional Mexican recipes. “My mom was an awesome cook. I give a lot of credit to [her] recipes.” Ultimately, she explains, it comes down to what’s inside. “Our ingredients are organic. We try to source locally as much as we can; that makes a big difference as far as flavor.”

As to whether Qué Mami — and the secret new tamale they have in the works — will defend the Best Overall title this year, Garza is coyly reticent: “I don’t know. I hope so. We’ll see.” tamalefestival.net; quemamiorganics.com

2. GO: Taste of Indio, Nov. 1

A selection of East Valley restaurants share tastes and libations from their menus, served alfresco in the gardens at Jackalope Ranch in Indio. Space is limited, and advance ticketing required. gcvcc.org

3. GO: Greater Palm Springs Pride, Nov. 1–4

This year’s festivities fête the youth movement and the young activists working to shape local and nationwide change. Don’t miss the 5K run and walk the morning of Nov. 3 followed by the all-day downtown festival. Nov. 4, stake your seat early for the parade. pspride.org

4. SEE: The Modern Psyche, Nov. 1–21

Artist Daryl Thetford meticulously layers fragments of digital photos (often more than 200) to create bold, painterly works on canvas. View his exhibition at Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert. desertartcollection.com

5. GO: Dip Into Pride, Nov. 2

Holly Adams of KCRW, DJ Ray Rhodes, and San Diego indie artist Elisia Savoca spin Pride’s first official afternoon pool party hosted by Gay Desert Guide at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs. Participate in the swimwear contest and check out the “Pot-Up” cannabis product showcase. pspride.org

6. GO: Día de los Muertos, Nov. 2

Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert hosts a free community arts festival with printmaking in the style of José Guadalupe Posada, pan de muerto (sweet rolls), and a folklorico dance performance. psmuseum.org