Some of the very best dishes in the desert can be found hidden behind the walls of its sprawling resorts and boutique hotels, where award-winning chefs craft fine seasonal fare amid oasis surrounds. For locals, dining at a hotel can feel like a vacation for the palate, and for visitors, there’s the ultimate comfort and convenience of having great food without ever leaving the resort.

Here, we present eight hotel restaurants to try next time you dine out.

The Edge Steakhouse

The Ritz Carlton, Rancho Mirage

Sited 650 feet above the valley floor, The Edge Steakhouse elevates the entire dining experience — from view to plate. Executive chef Bruno Lopez, a world-class culinary master sprung from the Ritz-Carlton portfolio of hotels, executes a well-curated menu with precision. Think day-boat Atlantic scallops with red-pepper risotto, mojo picón (red-pepper sauce), and parmesan tuiles, or a dish called The Chicken and the Egg, which pairs half of a roasted chicken with creamy polenta, savory mushroom pudding, a fried egg, and fresh truffles. But the main event is the steak. Each tender cut is well pampered in an on-site dry-aging room before Lopez plates it. Top quality — from the filet mignon to the 32-ounce Australian wagyu rib-eye chop — is precisely what you can expect from the gold label in fine dining.

ritzcarlton.com