8 Spots to Dine in Indian Wells

IW Live

76661 Highway 111 Indian Wells

760-797-8700

indianwells resort.com

Step inside the Indian Wells Resort Hotel, and IW Live takes center stage. Inspired by Rat Pack–era supper clubs, the lobby restaurant and lounge cultivates a retro atmosphere with black-and-white photos on the walls. Staged evening entertainment harks back to the groovy performances that this valley was known for back in the day. Regular dinner shows beginning at 6 p.m. serve up a mix of Broadway favorites, crooner classics, and throwback rock.

Mondays feature singer Larry Capeloto. Tuesdays it’s songwriter Patrice Morris. Wednesdays alternate between Latin-fueled Johnny Meza and a one-woman Barbra Streisand tribute by songstress Rebecca Clark.