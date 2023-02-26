91 Things to Do in Greater Palm Springs in March

Fire of Georgia

March 1 / Georgian folk dancers at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert present a performance packed with breathtaking acrobatics and stunts.

Hitting New Heights

March 2 / Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz shared the Broadway stage in Hamilton and In the Heights. The pair unite again at the McCallum.

Kalin & Jinger

March 2–4 / Known for vanishing a jumbo jet, husband-and-wife illusionists Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh bring their mind-blowing tricks to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Bronco

March 3 / Hear the Mexican music group’s pop-influenced, contemporary take on the traditional norteño sound at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet

March 3 / These renowned pianists perform the work of George Gershwin — including a selection of previously lost and unknown compositions — in this McCallum show.

Saul Trujillo

March 3 / This Sacramento Comedy Competition champion keeps audience members at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs laughing with tales from his hilariously awkward life.

Time Out!

March 3 / Music group Los Jubilados celebrate high-spirited tunes from the Baroque era with dulcians, a harpsichord, and other Old World instruments at the Artist Center at The Galen in Palm Desert.

Cathedral City LGBT Days

March 3–5 / Party with drag queens at a Champagne brunch, watch decorated beds parade down the street, and live out loud during this Pride event in downtown Cathedral City.