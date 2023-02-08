A 1930s Cottage Nods to Western Vacation Homes of Yesteryear

Smoke Tree Ranch

Design by Christopher Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy Inc.

THE DECADE

The house was one of the original cottages built in 1936. The current owner is the seventh. Her research shows that when the cottages were built, neither kitchens nor pools were allowed. All meals were eaten at the ranch house and children attended the on-site schoolhouse. We significantly expanded the original footprint to accommodate her large family. The original fireplace, front façade, and main footprint celebrate the early cottage, built almost 90 years ago.

THE DRAW

Our clients desired a home that was comfortable for the two of them but adaptable to accommodate their entire family or entertain friends. The home allows for all of this, with style to spare. We incorporated her blue-and-white elements and the California plein air paintings she has collected for over 25 years. Most of the paintings are by John W. Hilton and William S. Darling, who both lived in the area and painted desert landscapes. (Most of the works also feature a smoke tree.) The existing fire bench has sentimental value. Her sons sat there when they were young, long before the family purchased the home, when family friends rented it.