A Brief History of the Red Kettle, a Classic Diner in Idyllwild

It’s arguably the most iconic scene in Idyllwild: a small, old-fashioned diner with a red-trimmed roof perched against a dramatic mountain backdrop dotted with towering pine trees. The look is instantly cozy and inviting, which makes Red Kettle an irresistible stop for visitors to this community nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains.

Built in the early 1920s as an ice cream shop and soda fountain, it was transformed into a full-fledged breakfast joint in the 1940s and renamed Coffee Cup.

Over the years, there have been multiple owners and incarnations, from Jan’s Red Kettle to JC’s Red Kettle, and currently Perry’s Red Kettle. No matter the name, the diner remains very much the same: a comfortable favorite for locals and a casual stop for celebrities. Elvis Presley spent three weeks in Idyllwild shooting Kid Galahad and paid Red Kettle a visit, and John Wayne dined here often enough that he was considered a regular.

Since 2016, attorney Bruce Ross has owned the historic eatery and maintained its focus on stick-to-your-ribs grub and friendly service. The menu at Red Kettle, voted TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice in 2022, reads like a love letter to tradition. Fluffy, golden pancakes stacked as high as the peaks outside, generous chicken-fried steak smothered in homestyle gravy, steaming bowls of zesty homemade chili. It’s like a tribute to the spirit of the mountain town — hearty, robust, and satisfying.

In a 2016 interview with the Idyllwild Town Crier, Ross explained why he made the purchase, citing his many children and grandchildren who love the Kettle. “I thought it would be cheaper to buy the restaurant than to pay to feed them all,” he joked.

take a hike

Work up an appetite on the Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail, an out-and-back trek that runs about 5 miles with an elevation gain of 700 feet. The air is thin, but it’s the views that will take your breath away.