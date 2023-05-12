A Destination Wedding at The Lautner Compound

The pair sought to host a destination wedding without the overseas price tag. “We wanted our guests to be able to make a vacation out of our wedding and spend a few extra days in the desert,” says Stephen, who popped the question in Los Angeles while out to dinner with their closest friends.

A storied and scenic venue topped their list of priorities, and The Lautner Compound in Desert Hot Springs delivered. They kicked off the long weekend with a guest reception, providing a welcome opportunity to catch up with guests before the main event.

After seeing the idea on a wedding blog, they hired a social media manager to capture candid moments throughout the day.

In the end, the biggest surprise was how easy the celebrations unfolded. “We’re still not sure if anything went wrong because, from our points of view, everything was perfect, exactly how we planned,” Stephen says. “This meant we could focus on each other and our guests. Eight hours didn’t seem long, so we wanted to maximize every minute.”