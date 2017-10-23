PSL: What are your thoughts on receiving the Advocate for Equality Award?

Barbara Carpenter: My hope is that when one recognizes me they recognize me for all that I am — a lesbian, a woman, and a person of color, and that it helps them understand that equality is for every single one of us, not some of us. It also means that lesbians are seen, heard, and visible.

PSL: The L-Fund provides financial grants to Lesbians in temporary financial crises. Can you talk a bit about what inspired you to launch that with others?

BC: We felt very strongly that we had to create a vehicle to help lesbians because in many cases they had no family support. When a crisis occurred, they did not fit the guidelines of social services. For me, personally, I remember a time in my life when I needed help. I had recently come out, my family was in shock because I had a husband and three children and for them, my life looked exactly how they would have it look. Some time after coming out, I lost my job and reached out for help from a family member. I needed a little financial support until I started my next job. The answer I received was a harsh, “No!” It wasn’t because they couldn’t help, but because they wouldn’t help. You see, my life no longer looked like they would have it look. I know, first hand, how it feels to make decisions based on need — and not choice; how it feels to be scared to death of not having the resources to get from point A to point B.

PSL: What are most people not aware of when in terms of valley lesbians in crisis?

BC: I once had someone say to me, “I didn’t know that there were any Lesbians in the Coachella Valley with financial problems.” I was stunned by that statement and I really needed to sit with it and examine how this person arrived at such a conclusion. I realized, after a lot of thought, that raising awareness would be equally as important as raising funds. We needed to let this community know that there are lesbians that find themselves in financial crises with nowhere to turn and no one to turn to. Lesbians who, for the most part, work everyday, or receive social security but have no discretionary income.

PSL: What are some of the most surprising things you have learned by being a part of this?

BC: This is my first hands-on experience helping to organize a 501C3. I learned that starting a grassroots organization demands commitment, hours and hours, and days and months of putting the puzzle together. The vision, the mission, the criteria for giving, all of the moving parts. I learned that you have to show up to as many places as you can to shine the light on the organization. I learned that you have to give as much or more than you ever imagined. Most of all I learned that there are so many wonderful, giving, caring and conscious people in this valley, and that I am very lucky to be amongst them.