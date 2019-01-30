James Claude and Miguel Angel Linares, owners of a La MOD in Palm Springs, have been in the design business for some 20 years. What they started as a high-end vintage consignment shop has evolved into a hub of eclectic, artisanal furnishings and artwork, amplifying a focus on objects that celebrate history and its influence on the contemporary sphere.

At a La MOD you will find treasures from the design studios of Karl Springer, Arthur Elrod, Steve Chase, Peter Danko, and Brent Bennett. Conversation pieces like these, spanning all design movements of the 20th century, take over the Palm Springs Convention Center Feb. 15–18 (during Modernism Week) as 85 national and international dealers exhibit at the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale. More than an opportunity to encounter the iconic objects in person, it is a chance to shop alongside collectors and head home with a score.

Claude and Linares have participated in the Modernism Show & Sale for seven years, and they are intentional about the items they exhibit. “It needs to be something they haven’t seen, not even at our store,” Claude says. “We take it very seriously, and we never repeat ourselves.”

Last year they dedicated their booth to the visionary Charles Hollis Jones and featured a stunning acrylic canopy bed as the centerpiece. Jones attended the show. “He’s not only a furniture designer, he’s a true artist,” Claude intones. “His works are sculptural. We sell newer one-off pieces from Jones, but the work is very much in his iconic style.”