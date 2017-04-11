At its annual celebration of sponsors, supporters, and participants, the day isn’t just about teeing up; rather, the event further serves as a chance for the organization to showcase its year-round efforts that reach 7,000 kids across the valley with First Tee classes, golf camps, and community outreach.

“It’s a unique event in that we have youth participants in different activities while the tournament is going on,” adds Skogen.

Tournament participants will enjoy golf clinics and lunch preceding play, followed by dinner and a silent auction.

“The auction is an assortment of country clubs, restaurants, health clubs and some great support from the local hotel industry, with room nights and amenities,” says Skogen, adding that auction items will include getaway opportunities ranging from mountain cottage stays to resorts in Los Angeles, San Diego, Scottsdale, and Washington state.

Skogen says future goals are focused on adding bilingual coaching, as well as enhancing First Tee programming in local elementary schools. The annual tournament is a key to promote the program’s growing presence across the desert, he adds.

“It’s an opportunity to show the great qualities in these kids in a setting other than our First Tee classrooms,” Skogen says. “It’s a chance to show the impact, and give these kids a chance to interact with adults in a very positive way.”

Limited spots remain open. To register for the tournament, or to learn more about The First Tee of the Coachella Valley, tee-up your browser to www.thefirstteecoachellavalley.org or phone 760-779-1877.