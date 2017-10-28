He said, ‘You will be amazed at how powerful it is when you’re in front of an audience,’ ” she says. “And he was right. Suddenly, you realize what an amazing and complicated life that these two characters shared over the course of 50 years. It’s heartbreakingly sad, and very funny. And messy.”

Like life itself.

“It’s this yearning we have for connection at a time when we are getting more and more separate with all of the technology and information bombarding us 24/7,” she continues. “I think real human connection with a human being is something that everyone craves — like flowers crave sun and water.

“This is a story of a deep friendship,” she adds. “And, you know, everybody wonders about that one person in their life who was like a soul mate to them, and what it would have been like had they walked down that path. That’s a really seductive idea to follow.”

Love Letters runs for one night only, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Idyllwild Arts Theatre, 52500 Temecula Road, Idyllwild. Tickets ($25 to $50) are available at the door and at associatesofiaf.org.