“A Miracle on El Paseo” Celebrates 10th Anniversary

“A Miracle on El Paseo” will celebrate its 10th Anniversary Nov. 18 thanks to The Shops on El Paseo, the desert’s premier luxury collection of retailers and restaurants who generously sponsors the annual event benefiting BIGHORN Behind A Miracle (BAM).
The charitable event stretches across two-blocks of the famous El Paseo shopping district and includes luxury boutiques such as Gucci, St. John, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, Escada, Burberry and many others. These world-renowned designer boutiques and area restaurants celebrate the holiday spirit by donating a percentage of the evening’s sales to BAM.
Outdoor activities include the annual lighting of the 60-foot El Paseo Christmas Tree, gourmet food tastings and refreshments from 20 of the Valley’s top restaurants, a 5-story Ferris Wheel, 250 foot zip-line, roller skating rink, and the opportunity to take a picture with Santa. Musical entertainment begins with the popular sounds of Citrus College’s 22-piece dance band, Nightshift, followed by a concert featuring 1990’s music legend Robyn S. performing on the City of Palm Desert’s Concert Stage.
This year’s Honorary Chairwoman is Mariel Hemingway, presented by Cambria. The Academy Award nominated actor is also a best-selling author of Finding My Balance, adventurist, healthy lifestyle and mental health advocate, an entrepreneur and a much sought after speaker focused on mind-body-spirit optimization and purposeful living.
BIGHORN BAM was established by local resident Selby Dunham, who was diagnosed with breast cancer over 12 years ago. A determined survivor from day one, she began her fight with the encouragement of countless friends in the BIGHORN community. She credits this support for making an important difference in her recovery, which in turn, inspired her to found BIGHORN BAM.
Working with like-minded community members, the team established BIGHORN BAM and created a golf tournament that raises funds for the Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center and The Pendleton Foundation. With the help of the industrious BAM women, these events have inspired sponsors, golfers, caddies and retailers, to raise more than $900,000 last season and $7.5 million over the past 10 years.
To purchase tickets for A Miracle on El Paseo, or to learn more about how you can support survivors through BIGHORN BAM’s fight against breast cancer, visit BIGHORNBAM.com or call 760-610-8218.