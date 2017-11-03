“A Miracle on El Paseo” Celebrates 10th Anniversary

“A Miracle on El Paseo” will celebrate its 10th Anniversary Nov. 18 thanks to The Shops on El Paseo, the desert’s premier luxury collection of retailers and restaurants who generously sponsors the annual event benefiting BIGHORN Behind A Miracle (BAM).

The charitable event stretches across two-blocks of the famous El Paseo shopping district and includes luxury boutiques such as Gucci, St. John, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, Escada, Burberry and many others. These world-renowned designer boutiques and area restaurants celebrate the holiday spirit by donating a percentage of the evening’s sales to BAM.

Outdoor activities include the annual lighting of the 60-foot El Paseo Christmas Tree, gourmet food tastings and refreshments from 20 of the Valley’s top restaurants, a 5-story Ferris Wheel, 250 foot zip-line, roller skating rink, and the opportunity to take a picture with Santa. Musical entertainment begins with the popular sounds of Citrus College’s 22-piece dance band, Nightshift, followed by a concert featuring 1990’s music legend Robyn S. performing on the City of Palm Desert’s Concert Stage.