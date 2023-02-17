A Mod House Pays Tribute to the 1970s

Seven Lakes Country Club

Design by Mark Williams and Niki Papadopouolos, Mark Williams Design

THE DECADE

Built between 1964 and 1972, Seven Lakes was designed by Rick Harrison and William Cody. Completed in 1969, this home straddles the decades beautifully. Pushing beyond the recorded build date, it captures the mod spirit of the early 1970s with its terrazzo floors that sweep out to the patios, a travertine fireplace, and broad open walls of glass. With white walls, walnut accents, and pops of avocado green, it is designed around welcoming guests for cocktails and entertaining in a comfortable, lounge-inspired environment.

THE DRAW

Our client purchased the home in 2020. They spend half the year in the mountains of North Carolina, with Palm Springs as their home during winter. The clients were looking for a place that they could relax and recharge on a daily basis, but also host out-of-town guests and local friends in a gracious, hospitable way. The layout of the home, combined with the contiguous indoor-outdoor living spaces, allow them to do both.