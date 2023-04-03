A Modern Makeover for a Different Kind of Desert Home

Where, pray tell, in the commandments of design is a devotion to the signature style of a home’s geographical location carved in terrazzo? Because the cool, crisp, Southwest-inspired architecture of this one-time Modernism Week showcase house is synonymous with the High Desert — just not our High Desert. You could say its bones, from the steel vigas to the terrazzo floor, have a rebellious nature. So, in 2020, when Manhattan Beach–based film and television producer Ivan Dudynsky purchased the weekend getaway, located in The Mesa neighborhood of South Palm Springs, he instinctively sought to diverge from the expected aesthetic.

“Although we appreciate Palm Springs design, we didn’t want our house to be so midcentury that it felt cliché,” says Dudynsky, who shares the home with his wife, Audrey Morrissey, and their 10-year-old son, Ronin. He enlisted architect Todd Johnston and designer John Ruggiero, principals of the design studio Johnston Ruggiero, to create a stylistically rigorous domicile that would not only satisfy his artistic appetite as a self-diagnosed “design junkie,” but also bring warmth to the 3,000-square-foot home’s voluminous, sunstruck spaces. “More like what you might find in Joshua Tree,” Dudynsky told the designers. He wasn’t referring to the area’s homespun-hipster aesthetic, but rather the intention behind it: a high-vibrational intersection of design and nature.