A Place Among the Stars

Walk of the Stars Palm Springs will honor popular on-air radio and local civic personality Bill Feingold with the 432nd star from Walk of the Stars Palm Springs. The star will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 in front of the LG’s Prime Steakhouse, 255 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

Feingold’s star nomination was originally spearheaded by close friend and recently retired KVCR news director, Ken Vincent. The star dedication ceremony is open to the public.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised on Long Island, and educated at Florida’s University of Miami before returning to New York to attend by Hofstra University, it was in 1999 when Feingold – with a successful career in finance – followed through on a lifelong dream to live in California. First Los Angeles, and following his retirement a few years later, the pursuit of his California dream brought Feingold, also known as “Bulldog”, to Palm Springs.

Retirement from finance and a new community soon opened many new doors for him. Running for Palm Springs City Council was one such door with unintended results but delivered one new opportunity after another that continues to this day. Though Feingold’s bid for city council did not result in a win, many would say it was that run for city council that led to many successes. He was invited to join the Palm Springs City Human Rights Commission and later elected to chair the commission.

What began as a weekend host fill-in gig on a local talk show in 2007 soon catapulted Feingold to host one of the highest rated, most listened to radio shows with his longtime producer and co-host, Kevin Holmes, in radio industry’s most coveted time slots – the weekday morning drive-time slot.

Using his voice to give a welcomed, politically incorrect perspective on the day’s events makes Feingold one of the most recognizable if not at times controversial leaders in the community. With the very same voice, Feingold has helped to raise the awareness of local charitable organizations while giving a voice to their missions to improve the lives of people here in the Coachella Valley.

AIDS Assistance Program/Food Samaritans, Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Palm Springs Pride, Palm Springs Art Museum, Temple Isaiah are just a few of the local non-profits Feingold has advocated for and promoted to his listeners.

The event will be emceed by Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon and Palm Springs Chamber CEO Nona Watson. Susanne Somers is scheduled to speak as well.

“I am delighted that the PS Walk of Stars Selection Committee chose ‘Bulldog’ Bill Feingold for a Star in downtown Palm Springs. For 14 years Bill’s insightful interviews, enthusiastic support for local events and charities, and quick wit have delighted so many of us in the Coachella Valley. Who will ever forget his “Peyton Springs” jokes. We love you Bill,” say Moon.

For more information, visit pschamber.org.