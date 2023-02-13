A Pop Art–inspired 1960s Home Drops a Dose of Girl Power in South Palm Springs

Canyon Club Villas

Design by Travis Smith, H3K Home+Design

THE DECADE

Built by Hal Lacy as part of Canyon Club Villas in the Indian Canyons neighborhood in 1965, this property is one of the larger estate homes of the original development. The five-bedroom, midcentury home had been restored to the era of 1960s glamour, framed by flat, elegant rooflines, and original fleur-de-lis motif blocks. After closing, the client enlisted me through H3K Home+Design to furnish and decorate to her taste.

THE DRAW

From the get-go, my client, Wendi Whitmore, wanted a classic Palm Springs house where she, her husband, and her family and friends could enjoy and unwind. She envisioned fun and colorful spaces. Though we needed to check specific boxes (such as a pink-and-green scheme and a “girl power” vibe), it still needed to be comfortable. When they asked for a functional home gym, we realized we could allocate half of the garage to a Peloton, a squat rack, and, of course, pink and green weights. Her house is fresh, modern, and Hollywood glam, with a wink to it.