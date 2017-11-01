Moorten Botanical Garden opened in 1939 as Museo de Deserto, when cacti enthusiast Chester “Cactus Slim” Moorten came to Palm Springs. Here, he met his future wife, Patricia, who shared his passion for all things in nature. In the 1950s, the couple moved their garden to its current lot, residing in the charming yellow house that sits in back.

Their son, Clark, was raised in that garden. “When I was a child, my parents would say, ‘If you can walk, you can work,’ ” recalls Clark, who now operates the garden with his wife, Carolyn. At times he dabbled in other interests, but his roots always tugged at him to carry on his parents’ “labor of love.”

The assemblage of plants is always changing, while a few “residents” like ancient palms and a 55-year-old elephant tree from Baja are permanent fixtures. Almost always around to answer visitors’ questions (“living in the house makes the commute easy,” he says), Clark, now in his 70s, says that working intimately with nature keeps him young. “I have a lot of energy for my age … I imagine I’ll be doing this for a long time.”

Moorten Botanical Garden

1701 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs 92264

760-327-6555

moortenbotanicalgarden.com