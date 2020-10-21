Mothers Know Best

There are many benefits that accompany each level of giving in the Jeannette Rockefeller Angel Program, including tickets to AAP’s iconic ‘Evening Under the Stars’ event. If AAP is able to hold ‘Evening Under the Stars’ in May 2021, members of the Angel Program last year who renew now will not only receive the tickets they were entitled to in 2020, but they will also receive the same amount of tickets for 2021.

As a special benefit, AAP’s long-time supporter Lily Tomlin has offered to create a custom outgoing voicemail message for donors who contribute $5,000 or more and will be happy to do it using the voice of her iconic character ‘Earnestine.’

To commemorate AAP’s 30 years of service to the community, the organization has prepared a commemorative retrospective album that takes a warm look back at those individuals and organizations who have been so much a part of its story. The album honors those involved from its humble beginnings as AIDS Assistance Program (its original name), to the many talented and philanthropic individuals and organizations that AAP has recognized over the years.

“2021 marks 30 years since our organization was created,” says Mark Anton, CEO and executive director of AAP – Food Samaritans. “With the expansion of our mission in 2015, we changed our name to better reflect the inclusion of low-income people living with other chronic illnesses in addition to HIV/AIDS. We know that being part of this community means helping those among us who are struggling, and we will continue to serve all who need us with the help of our dedicated community.”