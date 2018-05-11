AAP–Food Samaritans held their 25th annual Evening Under the Stars, their largest fundraiser of the year, on the grounds of the O’Donnell Golf Club. Eight hundred guests attended, showing creative interpretations of the dress code of pink and silver.

Mistress of ceremonies Bobbie Eakes and co-host Spencer Reed added energy to the awards presentation. Honorees included Barbara Chodos (Desert Sun Media Group); Nabil Najjar (Desert Tennis Association); Sherrie and Ron Auen and Catharine Reed (The Auen Foundation), and Denise Haslam and Angela Slater (volunteers).

Grammy winner Gladys Knight performed to a standing crowd leading up to the event’s traditional fireworks display over the San Jacinto Mountains.

AAP – Food Samaritans provides nutritional support for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.

