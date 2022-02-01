Prolific Pioneer

Set to open Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 followed by a kickoff reception on Feb. 16, Trina Turk and the Irving and Aaronel deRoy Gruber Foundation will present original works by deRoy Gruber (1918-2011), a prolific, pioneering female artist whose vibrant, volumetric plexiglas sculptures and jewelry, and striking screen prints and canvases brought her recognition as a multifaceted modernist visionary throughout the mid-20th century.

The curated installation at Trina Turk’s flagship Palm Springs boutique will include a range of deRoy Gruber’s plexiglas sculptures featured in the corner showcase, and the artist’s distinctive plexiglas jewelry and screen prints integrated throughout the store. Open to the public through Feb. 27, the sculptures — several of them kinetic and with lighting features — will be visible from North Palm Canyon Drive throughout each day and evening.