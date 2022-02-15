How to Stay Desert Dry

Ably Apparel has opened a pop-up shop at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for the next three months.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY ABLY APPAREL
Seattle-based brand Ably Apparel has opened a pop-up shop at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for the next three months. The pop-up will showcase the brand’s unique anti-stain, anti-stink, and quick-dry fabrics, offering a chance to test out their Filium technology with various liquids (such as ketchup) on site for shoppers to experience the brand themselves.
There will be women’s and men’s pieces from the collection spanning from intelligent essentials to workout gear.
“The lifestyle in the Coachella Valley is a perfect fit for our intelligent cotton and linen products.," says Raj Shah, founder of Ably Apparel. "Our customers will find products to keep them dry while engaging in all the activities this community has to offer, from hiking to wine tasting.”
Ably has partnered with Seattle-based artist Safiuchi who will be showcasing her art in the space Safiuchi used her own experiences to begin creating art in order to encourage those who are going through their own trauma, also bringing awareness to the people who are unaware of "Missing Murder Indigenous Women and Girls".
Free wine from award-winning Mission Mountain Winery and Tanjuli will also be provided for shoppers
Ably is a collection of water, stain, and odor-resistant clothing including loungewear, activewear, and comfy basics. Ably essentials are made with Filium, an eco-friendly technology that resists tough stains and doesn’t absorb sweat or strong odors, turning natural fabrics into super natural. Ably essentials are breathable, light-weight, and comfortable or everyday wear — the best part is the clothing can be worn multiple times before needing a wash.
