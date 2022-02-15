How to Stay Desert Dry

Seattle-based brand Ably Apparel has opened a pop-up shop at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for the next three months. The pop-up will showcase the brand’s unique anti-stain, anti-stink, and quick-dry fabrics, offering a chance to test out their Filium technology with various liquids (such as ketchup) on site for shoppers to experience the brand themselves.

There will be women’s and men’s pieces from the collection spanning from intelligent essentials to workout gear.

“The lifestyle in the Coachella Valley is a perfect fit for our intelligent cotton and linen products.," says Raj Shah, founder of Ably Apparel. "Our customers will find products to keep them dry while engaging in all the activities this community has to offer, from hiking to wine tasting.”