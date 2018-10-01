Abraham Liao, 34

General Manager, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs

After working for almost 20 years in the hospitality industry, mostly in large cities, Abraham Liao craved a small town with a big-city vibe. Lured by the desert’s “fresh, clean air” and even fresher lifestyle, he came to Palm Springs in May 2017 as general manager of the new Kimpton Rowan.

“I love that we’re the centerpiece of downtown,” he says. “We’ve invested a lot of energy into melding the legacy of Palm Springs with what’s new. I love how the hotel honors both those things.”

Abe also enjoys being active outdoors and socializing with other local professionals.

VIDEO: Abraham Liao speaks on how Palm Springs has become special to him.