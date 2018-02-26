academy awards

4 Oscar  Viewing  Parties in Greater Palm Springs

Emily Chavous Restaurants

PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS

You could watch the Academy Awards in your pajamas at home on March 4, or you could don a black-tie ensemble and attend one of the valley’s most popular viewing parties. Some include cocktails and dinner during the telecast as well as live entertainment.

1. The Oscar  Party on El Paseo  Benefits: Palm  Springs Women in  Film & Television.  The Shops on El Paseo, Palm Desert. desertcharities.com/event/the-oscar-party-on-el-paseo.html

2. Hollywood’s Biggest Night  Benefits: AIDS Assistance Program. Trio Restaurant,  Palm Springs. triopalmsprings.com

3/4. Fabulous and Fun Oscar Night Party at Acqua California Bistro, Rancho Mirage, or Lulu California Bistro, Palm Springs. acquaranchomirage.com, lulupalmsprings.com