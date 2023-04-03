ACE Exhibition Brought Out Hundreds of Guests

More than 500 guests attended the opening reception for the Artists Council’s juried ACE Exhibition & Sale at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert. The show featured 87 diverse pieces of art that were selected for display out of 287 entries from 199 artists who are all members of the Artists Council. Alfresco refreshments, served by Lulu Catering & Events in the Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden, complemented tunes by DJ Minus.

Artists Council executive director Thomas Burns welcomed attendees and shared plans for the upcoming year. Four participating artists received awards for their standout submissions: Steve Church, Jane Barron, Marcy Gregory, and Gail Stewart.