Look What’s On Tap

The eighth annual Ace Hotel and Swim Club Craft Beer weekender, set Aug. 3-4 in Palm Springs, celebrates the micro-brewers, hop heads, cask masters and maltsters who make the world a better place for beer lovers everywhere. More than 30 participating craft breweries will pour golden elixirs all weekend.

Breweries confirmed so far by the Ace Hotel and Swim Club include: 18th Street Brewery, Hammond, Indiana; Alesmith Brewing Co, San Diego; Almanac Beer Co., Alameda, Calfornia; Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co, Gilbert, Arizona; Babes Barbecue & Brewery, Rancho Mirage; Bissell Brothers Brewing Co, Portland, Maine; Cellador Ales, North Hills, California; Coachella Valley Brewing Co, Thousand Palms; De Garde Brewing, Tillamook, Oregon; Great Notion Brewing, Portland, Oregon; Grimm Artisanal Ales, Brooklyn, New York; Horus Aged Ales, Oceanside, California; La Quinta Brewing Co, La Quinta; Mikkeller San Diego, San Diego; Pizza Port Brewing Co, San Clemente, California; Russian River Brewing Co, Santa Rosa, California; Sour Cellars Brewery, Ranco Cucamonga, California, and Stillwater Artisanal, Brooklyn, New York.

The event runs noon to 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 for a one-day pass or $85 for a two-day pass.

The hotel offers a special for guests who choose to stay for the weekend with two tickets to the fest and two Ace beer mugs.

For information, visit acehotel.com.