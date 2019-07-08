ace hotel and swim club

Look What’s On Tap

Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs has more than 30 participating breweries lined up for its Craft Beer Weekend in August.

The beers poured each day of the Craft Beer weekend will be different.
PHOTOGRAPH BY KATE NAYLOR

The eighth annual Ace Hotel and Swim Club Craft Beer weekender, set Aug. 3-4 in Palm Springs, celebrates the micro-brewers, hop heads, cask masters and maltsters who make the world a better place for beer lovers everywhere. More than 30 participating craft breweries will pour golden elixirs all weekend.

Breweries confirmed so far by the Ace Hotel and Swim Club include: 18th Street Brewery, Hammond, Indiana;  Alesmith Brewing Co, San Diego; Almanac Beer Co., Alameda, Calfornia; Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co, Gilbert, Arizona; Babes Barbecue & Brewery, Rancho Mirage; Bissell Brothers Brewing Co, Portland, Maine; Cellador Ales, North Hills, California; Coachella Valley Brewing Co, Thousand Palms; De Garde Brewing, Tillamook, Oregon; Great Notion Brewing, Portland, Oregon; Grimm Artisanal Ales, Brooklyn, New York; Horus Aged Ales, Oceanside, California; La Quinta Brewing Co, La Quinta; Mikkeller San Diego, San Diego; Pizza Port Brewing Co, San Clemente, California; Russian River Brewing Co, Santa Rosa, California; Sour Cellars Brewery, Ranco Cucamonga, California, and Stillwater Artisanal, Brooklyn, New York.

The event runs noon to 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 for a one-day pass or $85 for a two-day pass.

The hotel offers a special for guests who choose to stay for the weekend with two tickets to the fest and two Ace beer mugs.

For information, visit acehotel.com.

