Double Date

When the Ace Hotel & Swim Club decided to embark on its open-air dinner series, they took the opportunity to pair a new genre of music to the Palm Springs hotel’s playlist with a southern cuisine menu crafted by chef Ysaac Ramirez.

So while the mix of food and music in the same evening may not be a new concept in the desert, the Ace took a road less traveled by going with jazz music instead of the electic, avant grade or DJ-driven music that has been their trademark since opening in Palm Springs 11 years ago.

“I think it really started from a place that we can look at ways that we can have outdoor dining on our patio and do it in a way that felt very Ace,” says Charlie Jane Pleasant, the hotel’s marketing and programming lead. “The jazz series is really set up for our locals and neighbors, and giving them a space to come to.”