Ace Hotel and Swim Club is set on becoming the Palm Springs destination for comedy on most Wednesdays through March.

Appropriately titled, “Belly Flop’, the series of comedians begins Feb. 6 int the hotel’s Amigo Room. Some of the funniest people in the business will find their way to Ace’s intimate comedy stage, including Neil Hamburger, “the hardest working comedian in existence”. All of these shows are free and for audiences 21+ over only.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming shows:

GREG BARRIS, KARL HESS & JOSELYN HUGHES

9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 6

Barris is a staple in New York’s downtown stand-up scene and is the creator of Heart Of Darkness ‘The World’s Most Important Live Event’: a psychedelic showcase of comedy, live music and fringe scientists that has been a frequent Time Out New York critic’s pick, much loved by BrooklynVegan and hailed as ‘Excellent’ by The New Yorker. PAPER describes him as “the perfect combination of very good looking, hilarious and super-weird.”