10 Things to Know About Acrisure Arena

The main entrance on the east side of the building will focus on creating an indoor-outdoor feel featuring an outdoor food court.
Since construction began in June 2021, you’ve likely driven by Acrisure Arena perched on the north side of Interstate 10 just off the Cook Street exit and viewed the immense structure rising from ground level, or you’ve seen the renderings that depict people milling in and out of the multi-purpose venue.
It wasn't that long ago that the arena appeared headed for downtown Palm Springs as part of a partnership with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. However, when issues like parking and squeezing the arena next to a residential area became problematic, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation stepped into the picture and offered a parcel of land by Interstate 10.
In less than three weeks, fans will gain their first real look inside Acrisure Arena when comics Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock entertain in the round on Dec. 14 followed by The Doobie Brothers (Dec. 15), Grupo Firme (Dec. 16), and then the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first hockey game on Dec. 18.
“I think to me some of the interior spaces are even better than I thought,” Bolton says. “I think being in the bowl (the main seating area) you really understand how wonderful this is going to be from an artist’s perspective and a fan perspective. Just knowing that you’re going to be so close to the action, so close to the artist when they’re playing based on that basically one lower bowl design, I think is really, really incredible.
“I’m really impressed with all of the work on the exterior of the building and how it fits in with the landscape around the facility as well and the beautiful mountains that are there. I think it fits well from that perspective and also from a color perspective, and I think our friends at the Berger Foundation have done a really, really amazing job in all the parking lots and the landscaping that's coming on board as it relates to that part of the facility as well.”
In his conversation with Palm Springs Life, Bolton addresses many of the facets of the fan experience and why there is as much attention being paid to what goes on outside the arena as there is inside. Here are 10 things to know about Acrisure Arena.
Parking
There will be 500 VIP parking spots on the west end of the arena and 2,500 spaces around the south and east ends. If needed, there are 1,000 additional spaces available at Xavier Prep High School with shuttle service to the arena. Kiosks at the arena will allow you to pay after you park rather be held up by an attendant asking for payment.
Using Patriot One’s SmartGateway, fans will walk through screening areas that detects concealed guns, knives, and other related threat objects, and gives customers a green arrow to proceed through or a red warning to staff that shows where the detected threat object is located on the customer. “We think this frictionless, smart walkthrough system makes it really, really easy for people to enter,” Bolton says.
Ticketing
All tickets are digital and sent to your cell phone, so don’t bring a printout, a screenshot or another method and expect to get in. The barcode is scanned on your ticket to gain access to the event.
Just for the Holidays
You’ll likely see the 54-foot Christmas tree from the freeway that sits by the main entrance.
Food
Before you even step into the arena, there will be food court area by the main entrance that will include five restaurants. The specific restaurants will be named this week, Bolton says. “Obviously we’re taking advantage of the weather and extending our indoor-outdoor,” he adds.
Seating
Acrisure Arena capacity is 11,000 with roughly 10,000 seats for hockey.There are 20 VIP suites that surround the lower bowl seating area. “It’s pretty clear to me that there's not a bad seat in the house,” Bolton says. “You’re entering a ground level and then going down to your seat.”
One seating area to consider. The very back row of seats are separated by a counter where the customer can plant a drink. The seating is similar to a bar seat, but it gives you some space between you and the person next to you compared to regular arena seating.
Acoustics
The Doobie Brothers will be the first band to play in the arena on Dec. 15 followed by Grupo Firme on Dec. 16 and Maroon 5 on Dec. 31.The technology in this area has changed dramatically over the years, but workers have installed 10,000 square feet of acoustic lapendary panels, Bolton says.
“The fact that we don’t have a very high elevated upper bowl where sound bounces off and then comes back down will create a much better sound overall for our events. The goal is to make sure the sound system is really, really awesome. That plays a part into people’s enjoyment.”
LED screens
At the west end of the arena, there will be a giant screen broadcasting the action for hockey and also be part of the musical acts that appear. In addition, there will be wraparound ribbon screen surrounding the bowl seating. Many of the concession areas have TVs to keep track of the action.
Chairman’s Club 29
There is a special room located in the arena’s lower level where Chairman’s Club members can hang out complete with comfy lounge furniture, bar and food offerings and plenty of TVs to view the the event.
Arena with a View
Check out the north and south bar areas. They are open space areas where you can wader away from the bar and look down at the hockey arena. It’s by far the most dramatic viewing area. Might not be as good for concertd since the bars are parallel to the stage, but
Community Skating Rink
Slated to open in late December, the same rink the Coachella Valley Firebirds use to practice on will be open for the community to use every day. The range of skating opportunities range from ope pubic sating to adult/junior hockey leagues and theme nights.
“I think people really haven't totally grasped that 360-day operation that’s under the same roof,” Bolton says. “And I think that will be as we grow and we all go through that first six months, I think that’ll be one of the most pleasant, interesting things that people probably haven't quite realized yet.”
And in case you were wondering, there are three Zamboni’s on property to keep the ice skate-ready.
Six months from now, it’s safe to say many of these areas will be tweaked and adjusted as more shows are held at the arena.
“We’ll be constantly looking at that and making sure that everyone has a good experience and if there are things that we can change to make better or things that we haven’t recognized or been able to predict, we have the ability to go in and make those tweaks and changes to really continue to improve the operations and really build upon our opening here in a couple weeks,” Bolton says.
