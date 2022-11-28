“I think to me some of the interior spaces are even better than I thought,” Bolton says. “I think being in the bowl (the main seating area) you really understand how wonderful this is going to be from an artist’s perspective and a fan perspective. Just knowing that you’re going to be so close to the action, so close to the artist when they’re playing based on that basically one lower bowl design, I think is really, really incredible.

“I’m really impressed with all of the work on the exterior of the building and how it fits in with the landscape around the facility as well and the beautiful mountains that are there. I think it fits well from that perspective and also from a color perspective, and I think our friends at the Berger Foundation have done a really, really amazing job in all the parking lots and the landscaping that's coming on board as it relates to that part of the facility as well.”

In his conversation with Palm Springs Life, Bolton addresses many of the facets of the fan experience and why there is as much attention being paid to what goes on outside the arena as there is inside. Here are 10 things to know about Acrisure Arena.