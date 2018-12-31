Chairs Suz Hunt and Linda Williamson delivered a lovely, upbeat, and well-paced fundraiser for Palm Desert based charity ACT for Multiple Sclerosis. Founded by the late Gloria Greer after her daughter Norma was diagnosed with the disease, this year’s Christmas Tree Lane was a tribute to her and to past event chair Marc Byrd, who passed away this summer.

Kudos go to designers Rick Hawkins and Barbara Sellers for their imaginative and fitting tree creations. Event producer Richard DiSantis created a charming tribute to the two honorees that played silently on the big screens. Pianist Johnny Morris and bassist Danny Flahive entertained the group with Christmas carols.

About 200 attendees feasted on appetizers and wine while gazing on the 12 live and 40 boutique trees and wreaths. Boutique tree chair was Anne Pope. Dignitaries present were Palm Desert City Councilmembers Jan Harnik and Susan Marie Weber. Other board members present were Burt Boss, Raju Meta, and Nelda Linsk. Celebs present were author Andrew Neiderman, vocalists Grace Robbins, Frank DiSalvo, and Iris Williams, plus Rita Vale, Meredith Asher, emcee Joey English, greeter Bella da Ball, actor-athlete-martial artist Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, athlete Vince Ferragamo, and TV host Melinda Read.

Top tree purchasers were Raju Mehta, Harold Matzner in absentia, Donna MacMillan, Sarah Milmet, and Dick Shalhoub. Live auction designers were Jodie Ferragamo, Rick Hawkins, Barbara Sellers, George Turner, Linda Williamson, Suz Hunt, and Jennie Rayner. All funds raised pay for free programs for Coachella Valley residents living with multiple sclerosis.

For more information visit ACTforMS.org or call 760-773-9806.