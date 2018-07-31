The beauty industry delights in creating products for which there seem to be neither a demand nor a need. Blush toppers, the lighter or more glow-y or glittery blush designed to apply over blush you already own, come to mind as a great example.

Or the industry reinvents wheels that roll perfectly fine as they are, such as lip scrubs. There is always a new confection to exfoliate the lips when the easiest and least expensive way to accomplish this is to rub a washcloth over your mouth. Really, that’s all you need.

These things are silly, and I would prefer the beauty business invest more time and effort in something I’m clamoring for and we could all use: body products with active skincare ingredients. Of course, nothing stops us from using products marketed for the face on any other part of the body (though do be prudent with irritants near the sensitive bits), but those costly little pots of skincare don’t stretch far on larger swaths of skin, like legs. Some body products like this already exist — and rumors are constantly swirling about groundbreaking serums in the works at this company or that — but finding them can be a challenge.

Sarah Chapman London recognized this void in the marketplace and parlayed her Skinesis Overnight Facial serum into the Overnight Body Treatment ($90, net-a-porter.com). It’s not quite the same product: The Overnight version contains vitamins A, C, and E to firm, brighten, and smooth but not the Facial’s Coenzyme Q 10, which has proven effective at slowing the signs of photo-aging like skin discoloration and dark spots. This omission strikes me — and the sunspots on my legs and arms — as a missed opportunity even as I appreciate the product’s other benefits.