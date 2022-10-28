Adam Gilbert – Vision 2022

A few crucial things distinguish The Firm from other desert realty companies. First, founder Adam Gilbert is a third-generation native with extensive experience as an attorney. Then there’s The Firm’s focus on commercial real estate, vacation rentals, and other income ventures.

“We’re investors, first and foremost,” says Gilbert, adding that his growing enterprise — which already boasts 14 agents and three full-time administrative staff members between its offices in Palm Springs and Palm Desert — recently launched The Firm Capital Group. “We’re going to take client investments and implement the money here in the Coachella Valley.”

Thanks to the residential real estate market boom brought on by the pandemic, the commercial side is now similarly poised for immense growth. “The crescendo is starting,” says Gilbert, who is married to Palm Springs City Council Member Christy Holstege, with whom he has a 20-month-old son. “We have so many new people here who have new interests and needs. We’re seeing new businesses form, filling up our commercial spaces to the point where people are having a hard time finding places to open. Palm Springs is once again the Capital of Cool. People want to be here, they want to vacation here, they want to take pictures here. I’m very bullish on the city’s future.”

According to Gilbert, prospects are especially bright for younger people. “There’s a missing generation here,” he maintains. “Over the next 10 to 20 years, there’ll be huge opportunities for them to come to our market, establish their business, establish their lives, and have tremendous success.”

• VIDEO: Adam Gilbert chats about what differentiates The Firm Commercial in the marketplace.