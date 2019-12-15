Things to Do This Week, Dec. 16-22

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is in the midst of a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
GO: REACH FOR THE SKY:TRADITION + INSPIRATION / SEPT. 11 – JUNE 2020
Music legend Herb Alpert has created totem pole art after being inspired by the work of the Hunt family, and Sunnylands has brought both collections together to display in Rancho Mirage. or the first time in the United States, the new Sunnylands exhibition brings together three generations of Kwakiutl art representing the Northwest Coast’s most significant carving family: Henry Hunt, his son Stanley, and grandson Jason. sunnylands.org
GO: MARX BROTHERS COLLECTION / THROUGH 2019
Bill Marx, the son of Harpo Marx, loans a stunning array of memorabilia from his famous family to the Rancho Mirage Public Library with the hope of revealing a powerful legacy. ranchomiragepubliclibrary.org or harposplace.com
GO: Christmas with the Crawfords / Through Dec. 22
Spend the holidays in old Hollywood. Palm Springs’ LGBTQ theater company Desert Rose Playhouse puts on this zany play about Joan Crawford’s attempts to keep the overzealous Christmas spirit of Katherine Hepburn, Judy Garland, and other midcentury stars from spoiling a big-deal audition. desertroseplayhouse.org
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE
Christmas With the Crawford.
GO: The King and I / Through Dec. 22
This Rodgers and Hammerstein show nabbed Tony awards in 1952, 1996, and 2015, but the making of the musical wasn’t exactly smooth sailing — the duo overcame the limited vocal range of their star actress and a rare dispute over lyrics, among other issues. See the final product at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.org
GO: Mary Poppins / Dec. 6–22
Indio stage company Desert Theatreworks’ production of this classic tale about a magical, umbrella-toting nanny is supercalifragi … you know the rest. dtworks.org
GO: Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through Mar. 29
Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org
YouTube sensation Voctave is an 11-piece a capella group known for their musical “medley” videos combining tunes with common themes (think “tracks from movies” or “Disney princesses”) into one show-stopping mash-up. mccallumtheatre.com
GROOVE: Dave Koz & Friends / Dec. 18
Saxophonist Dave Koz’s many contributions to the jazz world are impressive (his 2003 album Saxophonic received a Grammy nod) and sometimes unconventional (he hosts jazz music festivals at sea on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship). Koz teams up with musicians Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington, and Chris Walker to play the sounds of season at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
GROOVE: Adam Lambert / Dec. 20
A decade after the release of his debut album, the former American Idol star appears at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for — you guessed it — your entertainment. In addition to releasing three solo records (one of which topped the Billboard 200 charts, making Lambert the first openly gay artist to do so), he’s flexed his vocal chops touring the world with Queen. fantasyspringsresort.com
LAUGH: OLD ST. SHTICK AT ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB / Dec. 20-22
A weekend filled with holiday laughter featurig comics Guy Branum, Frankie Quinones, Billy Wayne Davis, Louis Katz, Erin Lennox, Grant Gordon, Chris Estrada, and Katy French. Film screenings included and poolside deejays. acehotel.com/palmsprings
GROOVE: PALM SPRINGS GAY MEN’S CHORUS / DEC. 20-22
“A Modern Family Holiday Concert” will showcase traditional holiday classics along with new music from today’s most talented composers and lyricists at the Annenberg Theater. psgmc.com
GROOVE: Dionne Warwick / Dec. 21
Born to a family of celebrated gospel singers, Dionne Warwick found fame in the 1960s after her background vocals on a Drifters track drew the attention of songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David. The New Jersey–born musician performs Christmas songs at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com
TASTE: CULINARY CINEMA – CHOCOLAT/ DEC. 22
Celebrate the holidays European Old-World Style with Advent Sunday at a castle-like private residence featuring swans. The pre-film event will be filled with live choral music while you are treated to a host of sweet seductions- including hot chocolate, fresh baked German goodies, French delights, and straight from Bavaria imported unique sweet, hot mullet wine, and Prosecco. FOllowing the Advent – attend a screening of the romantic drama CHOCOLAT. psculturalcenter.org