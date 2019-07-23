Broadway Bonanza

Harris first exploded into the public eye as the premiere winner of TV’s Star Search. On Broadway, he starred in The Life (Tony, Outer Critic’s Circle, Drama Desk nominations), The Producers, and Grease (Drama Desk nomination). National Tour, off-Broadway, and regional credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, The Jazz Singer, and The First Wives Club. On television, he was a series regular on the CBS sitcom The Class, had a recurring role on Rules of Engagement, and made other guest-star appearances. He has performed on numerous specials and every talk show from Jay Leno to Oprah to Jimmy Fallon.

He has nine studio CDs to his credit, has toured the globe in concert, and he made Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. He is the author of the stage musicals Hard Copy, Different Hats, Revival, Hurry! Hurry! Hollywood! and SAM. He co-wrote Liza’s at the Palace (Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event) and most recently wrote and starred in his one man show, HAM: A Musical Memoir, for which he won the prestigious Ovation Award for Best Actor and Best Musical. HAM was filmed for television at The Pasadena Playhouse for air this year.