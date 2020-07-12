A Slam Dunk

“I feel like it’s a story that a lot of kids can relate to in their own way, whether it’s the family or mental health issues or the need to rise above it all,” says Alex Enrique Rodriguez of creating this illustration for the Kobe Bryant book.

“As with most things in life, it all worked out,” he says. “I don’t know why I was tripping the whole time. I sent it over to them about a week before the deadline. They loved it and told me they needed to run it by KB to make sure he was into it.”

Bryant’s passing marked the beginning of a new chapter in Rodriguez’s work. “It brought me to a realization,” he says. “Our worlds collided for a particular purpose, which is activism and inspiring youth.” In recent months, social and political movements have overwhelmingly inspired Rodriguez to create bold works skewering racism, police brutality, and President Donald Trump.

“Without [Geese Are Never Swans], I would not have been able to make it through this pandemic,” Rodriguez says. “I’ve been living off of what I was paid by Kobe the past two months. It’s a constant reminder of how blessed I am to have ever been approached for this project. Every time I go to the grocery store, I’m like, ‘Kobe paid for these groceries!’

Rodriguez plans to continue exploring more weighty themes in his work — regardless of whether it financially benefits him. He recently gave away 100 pieces of his art to Instagram followers who sent him proof of supporting organizations working to fight police brutality and racism. Black Mamba would’ve been proud.

